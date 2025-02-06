Warner Music Group Corp.: Warner Music Group And Spotify Announce New Multi-year Agreement To Fuel Growth And Innovation

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotify and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG) today announced a new, multi-year agreement, which covers both Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Through the deal, the two companies strengthen their joint commitment to artists, songwriters, and fans, as well as the growth of the music ecosystem through innovative collaboration.

WMG and Spotify will work together to shape the future of audio-visual streaming and enhance the value of music. The new deal will help deliver new fan experiences, a deeper music and video catalog, further paid subscription tiers, and differentiated content bundles. The agreement also builds on the companies' existing alignment around 'artist centric' royalty models that reward and protect the power of artists to attract and engage audiences. Importantly, the new publishing agreement introduces a direct licensing model with Warner Chappell Music in several additional countries including the U.S., reinforcing songwriters' benefit in this evolving landscape.

Robert Kyncl, CEO, WMG, said: "This major agreement delivers new benefits for artists, songwriters, and fans, while unlocking further collaboration that expands the music ecosystem. It's a big step forward in our vision for greater alignment between rights holders and streaming services. Together with Spotify, we look forward to increasing the value of music, as we drive growth, impact, and innovation."

Daniel Ek, Spotify's Founder and CEO, said: "For Spotify, 2025 is a year of accelerated execution, and our partners at Warner Music Group share our commitment to rapid innovation and sustained investment in our leading music offerings. Together, we're pushing the boundaries of what's possible for audiences worldwide-making paid music subscriptions more appealing while supporting artists and songwriters alike."

