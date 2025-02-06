Dräger announces significant expansion of UK rental division Draeger Hire as it appoints new marketing manager

Increasing demand for a 'safety as a service' approach to procuring safety equipment and technology is driving the global leader's ambition to significantly expand its Draeger Hire UK business over the next four years.

Neil Shepherd joins the business as Marketing Manager with responsibility for supporting growth plans.

BLYTH, England, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dräger Group, a global leader in the field of safety technology, has today announced plans to significantly expand its UK rental division, Draeger Hire UK, over the next four years.

Operating nationwide, Dräger's rental service offers 24-hour delivery on a wide range of the international safety manufacturer's equipment, from gas and flame detectors to breathing apparatus, drug and alcohol testing products and specialist fire-fighting equipment.

Reinforcing the commitment to its rental services, the business also announced the appointment of Neil Shepherd, who will oversee the broader marketing of Draeger Hire, as well as having overall responsibility for marketing of the business's Dräger Marine and Offshore division.

Neil Shepherd, Marketing Manager, Draeger Safety UK, comments: "Draeger Hire offers a flexible and fast way for our customers to access the very best and most up-to-date safety equipment on the market.

"Furthermore, with almost 600 colleagues across our UK safety business, we are ideally positioned to not only support customers large and small with their safety equipment needs, but to be trusted partners, providing knowledge, advice and expertise to help make safety easier."

Dräger is trusted by some of the biggest names in UK industry, including BP and Shell.

Matthew Bedford, Managing Director, Draeger Safety UK, comments: "The expansion of our UK Hire service reflects the growing demand for a 'safety as a service' approach that many businesses are looking for during the continued economic challenges. Safety is simply not an area that can - or should - be compromised and hiring equipment rather than buying it outright can be an effective way of lessening the financial burden, without compromising on safety.

"I am delighted to warmly welcome Neil Shepherd to his role supporting the future growth of the business and I am confident that his experience will be a real asset to the company."

Draeger Safety UK Ltd is part of The Dräger Group, a family company founded in 1889 with over 16,000 employees worldwide (789 in the UK). It is one of the global leaders in safety and medical technology and its safety products are used and trusted by a wide variety of customers across sectors including utilities, oil and gas, renewable energy, emergency services and manufacturing.

Notes for Editors:

Dräger. Technology for Life®

Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of around € 3,4 billion in 2023. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 16,000 employees worldwide. Please visit www.draeger.com for more information.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/drager-announces-significant-expansion-of-uk-rental-division-draeger-hire-as-it-appoints-new-marketing-manager-302370574.html