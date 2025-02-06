Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: The Caldwell Partners International Announces Results of Vote for Election of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2025 / Technology-powered talent acquisition firm Caldwell Partners International (TSX:CWL) reported that at its Annual Meeting of shareholders on February 6, 2025 there were 56 shareholders voting by proxy and in total, holding 14,982,150 voting common shares, representing 50.69% of the total number of Voting Common Shares outstanding.
Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated January 2, 2025 were elected directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting.
The results of the vote for the election of directors and appointment of auditors are as follows:
1. Election of Directors - Elected
Voted for Percentage
Withheld from
C. Christopher Beck
99.97%
0.03%
Terry Grayson-Caprio
99.99%
0.01%
Darcy D. Morris
98.49%
1.51%
John N. Wallace
99.99%
0.01%
John Young
93.48%
6.52%
Richard W. Pehlke
99.99%
0.01%
Rosemary Zigrossi
98.54%
1.46%
2. Appointment of Auditors - Appointed
Voted for Percentage
Withheld from
The shareholders appointed KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation and authorized the directors of the Corporation to fix the remuneration of the auditors.
99.99%
0.01%
A recording of the presentation will be posted to the annual meetings page of the company's website as soon as available.
About Caldwell Partners
Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.
Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.
For further information, please contact:
Investors:
Shreya Lathia
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
slathia@caldwell.com
+1 (416) 934-2241
Media:
Caroline Lomot
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
clomot@caldwell.com
+1 (516) 830-3535
SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire