Donnerstag, 06.02.2025
Medizin-Wende naht?: Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Krebs? Diese Nasdaq-Aktie könnte Geschichte schreiben!
WKN: A118MD | ISIN: CA12913L2030 | Ticker-Symbol:
ACCESS Newswire
06.02.2025 23:14 Uhr
115 Leser
Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: The Caldwell Partners International Announces Results of Vote for Election of Directors

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2025 / Technology-powered talent acquisition firm Caldwell Partners International (TSX:CWL) reported that at its Annual Meeting of shareholders on February 6, 2025 there were 56 shareholders voting by proxy and in total, holding 14,982,150 voting common shares, representing 50.69% of the total number of Voting Common Shares outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated January 2, 2025 were elected directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting.

The results of the vote for the election of directors and appointment of auditors are as follows:

1. Election of Directors - Elected

Voted for Percentage

Withheld from
Voting Percentage

C. Christopher Beck

99.97%

0.03%

Terry Grayson-Caprio

99.99%

0.01%

Darcy D. Morris

98.49%

1.51%

John N. Wallace

99.99%

0.01%

John Young

93.48%

6.52%

Richard W. Pehlke

99.99%

0.01%

Rosemary Zigrossi

98.54%

1.46%

2. Appointment of Auditors - Appointed

Voted for Percentage

Withheld from
Voting Percentage

The shareholders appointed KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation and authorized the directors of the Corporation to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

99.99%

0.01%

A recording of the presentation will be posted to the annual meetings page of the company's website as soon as available.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Shreya Lathia
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
slathia@caldwell.com
+1 (416) 934-2241

Media:
Caroline Lomot
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
clomot@caldwell.com
+1 (516) 830-3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
