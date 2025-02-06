Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: The Caldwell Partners International Announces Results of Vote for Election of Directors

Technology-powered talent acquisition firm Caldwell Partners International (TSX:CWL) reported that at its Annual Meeting of shareholders on February 6, 2025 there were 56 shareholders voting by proxy and in total, holding 14,982,150 voting common shares, representing 50.69% of the total number of Voting Common Shares outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated January 2, 2025 were elected directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting.

The results of the vote for the election of directors and appointment of auditors are as follows:

1. Election of Directors - Elected Voted for Percentage Withheld from

C. Christopher Beck 99.97% 0.03% Terry Grayson-Caprio 99.99% 0.01% Darcy D. Morris 98.49% 1.51% John N. Wallace 99.99% 0.01% John Young 93.48% 6.52% Richard W. Pehlke 99.99% 0.01% Rosemary Zigrossi 98.54% 1.46% 2. Appointment of Auditors - Appointed Voted for Percentage Withheld from

Voting Percentage The shareholders appointed KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation and authorized the directors of the Corporation to fix the remuneration of the auditors. 99.99% 0.01%

A recording of the presentation will be posted to the annual meetings page of the company's website as soon as available.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

