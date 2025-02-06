Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB) (the "Company" or "Lion Rock") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 21,600,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $2,160,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one non-transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.20 per share until February 6, 2027.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period and may not be traded until June 7, 2025, except as permitted by applicable securities legislation and the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Proceeds of the placement will be used to fund the Company's initial payment obligations and work program with respect to the Volney Lithium Project (see the Company's news releases dated January 30, 2024 and October 9, 2024) and for general working capital purposes.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock has entered into an option agreement to acquire the Volney Gold/Lithium Project, comprised of private land claims located 20 km south of Spearfish, South Dakota. The property features the Giant Volney pegmatite, historically mined for high grade lithium and tin, as well as gold from the adjacent shear zone. The property is accessible by road and strategically located with proximity to infrastructure and major mining jurisdiction. The Company also holds properties prospective for gold, copper and lithium in Ontario and Quebec.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "significant," "expect," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner and all requisite information and regulatory approvals will be available in a timely manner. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to dependence on key personnel; risks related to unforeseen delays; availability of capital and financing; general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes; as well as those factors discussed in the Company's public disclosure record. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could affect the Company and may cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR

FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239959

SOURCE: Lion Rock Resources Inc.