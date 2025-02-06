WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Power Integrations (POWI), Thursday, announced that Chief Executive Officer Balu Balakrishnan will retire once a successor is in place. He will serve as executive chairman during the transition and remain on the board.Balakrishnan, who joined in 1989, previously from National Semiconductor, pioneered key products like TOPSwitch and TinySwitch and holds over 200 patents.POWI closed Thursday's trading at $60.75 down 2.80 percent or $1.75 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX