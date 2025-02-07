Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM) (OTC Pink: DOCKF) ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company") announces that it proposes to enter into debt settlement agreements with creditors of the Company (the "Creditors") pursuant to which the Company will agree to issue to the Creditors, and the Creditors will agree to accept, an aggregate of up to 7,900,000 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") at a deemed issue price of $0.05 per Settlement Share in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of up to $395,000.

The issuance of Settlement Shares to Daniel Liu, CEO and a director of the Company, will be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance of Settlement Shares, as it relates to Mr. Liu, is exempt from the minority approval and formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

The Settlement Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance under applicable securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside of Canada.

The Company also clarifies that Daniel Liu's appointment as CEO and director became effective on February 3, 2025, not January 31, 2025, as previously stated in the February 3 news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: the completion of the debt settlement and the issuance of the Settlement Shares.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, that the Company will be able to complete the debt settlement as anticipated, or at all. Additionally, forward-looking statements involve a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required regulatory approvals for the debt settlement; market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; and political, legal and regulatory risks generally.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this press release. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this press release by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this press release.

