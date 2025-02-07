Acuity RM Group Plc - Changes in share options
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 07
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
7 February 2025
Acuity RM Group plc
("Acuity" or the "Company")
Changes in Share Options
Acuity (AIM:ACRM), the software group, announces that, when Kerry Chambers left the Company her options lapsed. On 6 February 2025, share options were granted to David Rajakovich, the new Chief Executive. These options are identical in all respects to the lapsed options save as to date of grant and expiry date as detailed below:
Name
Position
Options granted
Total number of options held
David Rajakovich
Chief Executive
2,251,922
2,251,922
The options have been granted under the Company's approved Enterprise Management Incentive share option scheme (the "EMI Scheme") and have an exercise price of 3.75 pence per share, the closing mid-market price of the shares, as derived from the AIM Appendix to the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for 25 June 2024, (being the then market price as defined under the rules of the EMI Scheme), which compares with 6 February 2025 closing mid-market price of 1.85 pence per share. The options are exercisable in whole or in part at any time in the next five years conditional on the market price (under the rules of the EMI Scheme) of the Company's shares reaching double the exercise price for a period of at least five consecutive trading days.
The total number of options granted and outstanding under the EMI Scheme is 7,131,088, representing approximately 4.75 per cent of the Company's current issued share capital. In addition, there are 1,600,000 unapproved share options. Accordingly, the total number of options that are outstanding is 8,731,088, representing approximately 5.82 per cent of the current issued share capital.
Note to Editors
Acuity RM Group plc
Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning software platform, STREAM®, which collects and analyses data about organisations to improve business decisions and management, is currently used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.
The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
David Rajakovich
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Acuity RM Group plc
b)
LEI
213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Share Options over Ordinary shares of 0.1p each
GB00BR0WHY71
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Options
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a
e)
Date of the transaction
6 February 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue