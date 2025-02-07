Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its recently announced non-brokered private placement of up to $1,500,000 is fully subscribed. The Offering consists of 7,317,073 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.205 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half (1/2) common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant").

Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share for a two-year term, for an exercise price of $0.25 during the first 12-month period after the closing of the Offering and $0.30 during the subsequent 12-month period after the closing of the Offering. In the event the weighted average price of the common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange is above $0.29 in the first 12-month period, or $0.33 during the subsequent 12-month period after the closing of the Offering, for a period of 15 consecutive trading days, the expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated, in whole or in part at the discretion of the Company, to any date or dates, as the case may be, that is in each case at least 30 days after the first date such threshold is met.

In accordance with applicable securities legislation, securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of the completion of the Offering. The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used to continue exploration and development activities on Copper Fox's 100% owned Van Dyke, Eaglehead, Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte projects, working capital and general corporate and administrative purposes of the Company.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, AZ, the 100% interest in the Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte porphyry copper exploration projects located in Arizona, the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project and the 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project each located in northwestern British Columbia. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at copperfoxmetals.com.

