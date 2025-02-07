ADDvise Group AB (publ): ADDvise presents preliminary financial information for the fourth quarter of 2024 and updates long-term financial targets

The Board of Directors of ADDvise Group AB ("ADDvise" and the "Company") presents preliminary financial information for the fourth quarter of 2024 and has, in connection therewith, decided to update the Company's long-term financial targets. Furthermore, the Board of Directors has decided to postpone the planned listing transfer to Nasdaq Stockholm's main market. The work on the listing transfer continues, but at an adjusted pace taking into account the Company's other priorities.

Preliminary financial information for the fourth quarter of 2024

In connection with the Board of Directors' review to update the Company's long-term financial targets, ADDvise has chosen to provide an update on certain financial information for the fourth quarter of 2024, including financial comparison figures for the corresponding period in 2023. The figures are preliminary, have been extracted from the Company's accounting system, and have not been audited or been subject to a limited review by the Company's auditor.

"We are closing the year with a strong quarter and are pleased to see a clear turnaround in the organic sales trend. Looking at December alone, we are now back to positive organic growth of 4.8%. With new long-term financial goals, we are now taking the next step in the Company's development, focusing on profitable growth, stable returns and well-balanced debt," says Staffan Torstensson, CEO, ADDvise Group.

MSEK Oct - Dec 2024 Oct - Dec 2023 Jan - Dec 2024 Jan - Dec 2023 Net revenue 440.5 397.0 1,666.6 1,373.0 EBITDA 89.2 126.1 378.1 425.5 EBITDA-margin % 20.2% 31.8% 22.7% 31.0% Adjusted EBITDA 93.9 115.1 332.3 419.0 Adjusted EBITDA-margin % 21.3% 29.0% 19.9% 30.5% Change in organic net revenue -3.4% -14.3% Adjusted* change in organic net revenue +10.3% +7.2% Net debt / EBITDA (pro forma) 3.8 2.3

*excluding the product segments pharmaceuticals and rental for clinical studies

ADDvise updated long-term financial targets

The Board of Directors of ADDvise has decided to adopt updated long-term financial targets and thereby partially replacing the previous long-term financial targets from May 24, 2023. The decision aims to ensure long-term sustainable growth and profitability.

EBITA growth of 15% (new)

ADDvise shall have an annual EBITA growth of 15%. Growth will be achieved organically as well as through acquisitions.

Return on capital employed (ROCE) of 15% (new)

ADDvise shall annually reach a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 15%.

Capital structure 3.0x (unchanged)

ADDvise net interest-bearing debt in relation to EBITDA shall not exceed 3,0 times.

Dividend (unchanged)

ADDvise shall distribute up to 25% of previous year EBT in shareholders' dividend.

The new financial targets aim to drive profitable growth while ensuring financial stability and long-term value creation. The focus is on balancing a high return on capital employed (ROCE) with strong EBITA growth while maintaining a healthy level of debt. A sustainable capital structure enables continued growth, achieved both organically and through acquisitions. The maintained dividend target is intended to create stable and long-term shareholder value.

For further information, please contact:

Staffan Torstensson, CEO

+46 704 33 20 19

staffan.torstensson@addvisegroup.se

Important information

This information is information that ADDvise Group AB is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on February 7, 2025, at 08:00 CET.

About ADDvise Group

ADDvise is an international life science group. Operating a decentralised ownership model, we develop and acquire high quality companies within the business areas Lab and Healthcare. The Group comprises more than 20 companies and generates annual revenues of close to SEK 1.7 billion. ADDvise is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8 503 015 50, CA@mangold.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. More information is available at www.addvisegroup.com.