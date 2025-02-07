DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) has agreed to acquire Staufen AG, a Germany-based management consulting firm, and its subsidiaries. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The company noted that Staufen will be the latest in a series of strategic investments Accenture has made to enhance its supply chain and operations capabilities.With more than 200 professionals in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil, Staufen serves clients from mid-market companies to blue-chip organizations. The team will join Accenture's supply chain and operations practice.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX