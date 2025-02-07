Regulatory News:
THERACLION (ISIN: FR0010120402; Mnemo: ALTHE), an innovative company developing a robotic platform for non-invasive high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy for the treatment of varicose veins, reports on its 2024 activities.
Theraclion announced in its press release of January 6, 2025, the continuation of the strategic refocusing on the varicose veins market and confirmed its decision to no longer market its Echopulse machines intended to treat the thyroid in the near future. The company indicated on this occasion that it was taking back the old generation of Echopulse machines initially intended for the Chinese market, an operation resulting in the issuance by Theraclion of a credit note to the China joint venture of €680,000, to limit the latter's loss. The company has adjusted the half-year accounts to reflect the impact of this described operation and is publishing its adjusted results for the first half of 2024.
First half 2024 results before and after adjustment
30/06/2024
30/06/2024
30/06/2023
In €K
Initial
Adjusted
Var. %
Turnover
442
-239
981
from equipment sales
108
108
597
-82%
from sales of consumables
287
287
314
-9%
from sales of services
46
46
69
-33%
Credit note to JV China
-680
Grants
138
138
0
Other products
38
38
0
Reversal of depreciation and provisions
11
11
0
Total operating income
628
-51
981
-105%
Cost of goods sold
170
-231
532
-143%
Gross margin
271
-7
449
-102%
Gross margin
61%
-3%
45%
Other Purchases of Goods and Expenses
1 640
1 640
1 115
47%
Purchases of Goods and external expenses
1810
1409
1647
-14%
Salaries and social charges
1 661
1 661
1 957
-15%
Depreciation Amortization
102
102
103
-1%
Allocations to provisions
41
442
424
-90%
Other expenses
30
Other operating expenses
1 805
2 205
2 514
-12%
Operating income
-2 987
-3 665
-3 179
15%
Financial result
84
84
-65
228%
Extraordinary result
16
16
263
-94%
Research tax credits
525
525
504
4%
Net income
-2 363
-3 043
-2 476
23%
Average headcount (FTE)
28
28
30
These accounts have been subject to a limited review by the auditors. (1)
Cash flow and going concern
As of December 31, 2024, Theraclion had a cash balance of €4.1 million, down from €5.9 million at end June 2024. This cash position will cover Theraclion's needs until the middle of the second quarter of 2025.
The Company has already taken steps to secure the financing it needs to pursue its strategy and begin its commercial expansion. Should the Company be unable to obtain such funding, its long-term viability could be at risk.
Next financial publication
Publication of the 2024 financial results on April 29, 2025.
(1) The Statutory Auditors in their report drew attention to the significant uncertainty linked to events or circumstances likely to call into question the continuity of operations described in the note "Principle, rules and accounting methods" in the appendix.
About Theraclion
Theraclion is a French MedTech company committed to developing a non-invasive alternative to surgery through the innovative use of focused ultrasound.
High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) does not require incisions or an operating room, leaves no scars, and enables patients to return to their daily activities immediately. The HIFU treatment method concentrates therapeutic ultrasounds on an internal focal point from outside the body.
Theraclion develops the HIFU, CE-marked, platform for varicose veins treatment SONOVEIN®, which has the potential to replace millions of surgical procedures every year. In the United States, SONOVEIN® is an investigational device limited to investigational use; it is not available for sale in the U.S.
Based in Malakoff (Paris), the Theraclion team is made up of some 30 people, most of them involved in technological and clinical development.
For more information, please visit www.theraclion.com and follow the LinkedIn account
Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris
Eligible for the PEA-PME scheme
Mnemonic: ALTHE ISIN code: FR0010120402
LEI: 9695007X7HA7A1GCYD29
Contacts:
Theraclion
Martin Deterre
Chief Executive Officer
contact@theraclion.com