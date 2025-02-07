Regulatory News:

THERACLION (ISIN: FR0010120402; Mnemo: ALTHE), an innovative company developing a robotic platform for non-invasive high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy for the treatment of varicose veins, reports on its 2024 activities.

Theraclion announced in its press release of January 6, 2025, the continuation of the strategic refocusing on the varicose veins market and confirmed its decision to no longer market its Echopulse machines intended to treat the thyroid in the near future. The company indicated on this occasion that it was taking back the old generation of Echopulse machines initially intended for the Chinese market, an operation resulting in the issuance by Theraclion of a credit note to the China joint venture of €680,000, to limit the latter's loss. The company has adjusted the half-year accounts to reflect the impact of this described operation and is publishing its adjusted results for the first half of 2024.

First half 2024 results before and after adjustment

30/06/2024 30/06/2024 30/06/2023 In €K Initial Adjusted Var. % Turnover 442 -239 981 from equipment sales 108 108 597 -82% from sales of consumables 287 287 314 -9% from sales of services 46 46 69 -33% Credit note to JV China -680 Grants 138 138 0 Other products 38 38 0 Reversal of depreciation and provisions 11 11 0 Total operating income 628 -51 981 -105% Cost of goods sold 170 -231 532 -143% Gross margin 271 -7 449 -102% Gross margin 61% -3% 45% Other Purchases of Goods and Expenses 1 640 1 640 1 115 47% Purchases of Goods and external expenses 1810 1409 1647 -14% Salaries and social charges 1 661 1 661 1 957 -15% Depreciation Amortization 102 102 103 -1% Allocations to provisions 41 442 424 -90% Other expenses 30 Other operating expenses 1 805 2 205 2 514 -12% Operating income -2 987 -3 665 -3 179 15% Financial result 84 84 -65 228% Extraordinary result 16 16 263 -94% Research tax credits 525 525 504 4% Net income -2 363 -3 043 -2 476 23% Average headcount (FTE) 28 28 30

These accounts have been subject to a limited review by the auditors. (1)

Cash flow and going concern

As of December 31, 2024, Theraclion had a cash balance of €4.1 million, down from €5.9 million at end June 2024. This cash position will cover Theraclion's needs until the middle of the second quarter of 2025.

The Company has already taken steps to secure the financing it needs to pursue its strategy and begin its commercial expansion. Should the Company be unable to obtain such funding, its long-term viability could be at risk.

Next financial publication

Publication of the 2024 financial results on April 29, 2025.

(1) The Statutory Auditors in their report drew attention to the significant uncertainty linked to events or circumstances likely to call into question the continuity of operations described in the note "Principle, rules and accounting methods" in the appendix.

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French MedTech company committed to developing a non-invasive alternative to surgery through the innovative use of focused ultrasound.

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) does not require incisions or an operating room, leaves no scars, and enables patients to return to their daily activities immediately. The HIFU treatment method concentrates therapeutic ultrasounds on an internal focal point from outside the body.

Theraclion develops the HIFU, CE-marked, platform for varicose veins treatment SONOVEIN®, which has the potential to replace millions of surgical procedures every year. In the United States, SONOVEIN® is an investigational device limited to investigational use; it is not available for sale in the U.S.

Based in Malakoff (Paris), the Theraclion team is made up of some 30 people, most of them involved in technological and clinical development.

For more information, please visit www.theraclion.com and follow the LinkedIn account

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

Eligible for the PEA-PME scheme

Mnemonic: ALTHE ISIN code: FR0010120402

LEI: 9695007X7HA7A1GCYD29

