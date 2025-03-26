Issuance of warrants for bonds convertible into shares, in accordance with Theraclion's commitment, to investors who have requested them, for a maximum amount of 580,000 euros.

290,000 euros firm commitments to subscribe to the convertible bonds.

Identical characteristics to those of the bond issue announced on February 20, 2025, with Furui and Unigestion, the Company's historical shareholders.

Large participation in the financing round by company directors and management.

THERACLION (ISIN: FR0010120402; Mnemo: ALTHE), an innovative company developing a robotic platform for non-invasive high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy, today announced the issuance of a bonds loan of up to 580,000 euros. This financing will be carried out via the issuance of warrants of bonds convertible into shares (the "BEOCA") giving the right to subscribe for bonds convertible into shares (the "OCA") of Theraclion (the "Company

This issue corresponds to the commitment made by the Company in its press release of February 20, 2025 relating to the issue of BEOCA warrants for a maximum amount of 6 million euros reserved for Furui and Unigestion. The Company committed to offering Investors, upon request, the opportunity to subscribe for warrants with the same terms as those reserved for the Investors. The Investors have undertaken to subscribe for 290,000 euros of the OCAs by April 1, 2025 at the latest. The remaining 580,000 euros may be subscribed, at the Investors' discretion, no later than December 31, 2025. The objectives and cash runway indicated in the press release of February 20, 2025 remain unchanged. As of the date of this press release, the Company therefore considers that it has sufficient funding until the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

Martin Deterre, Chief Executive Officer of Theraclion, comments: "We thank the shareholders who participated in this transaction that complements the one led by Furui and Unigestion. We would like to acknowledge the strong participation of the company's Management, which accounted for two-thirds of the operation. The subscriptions from the Chairman, most of the directors, several employees and myself, serve as a strong indicator of the collective commitment to the company's development strategy and value creation.

Nature and legal framework of the operation

The Chief Executive Officer issued 58 BEOCA by decision dated 25 March 2025, acting on a delegation of authority granted by the Board of Directors on February 6, 2025, itself making use of the delegation granted by the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders held on June 18, 2024, in its tenth (10th) resolution, enabling the issue of securities giving access to the Company's capital to a restricted circle of investors acting on their own behalf and/or to qualified investors as referred to in Article L. 411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, subject to the limit of 20% of the Company's capital stock stipulated in Article L. 225-136 of the French Commercial Code (hereinafter referred to as the "Subscribers

Terms and conditions of operation

The 590,000 BEOCAs were allocated free of charge to the Subscribers, with each BEOCA giving the right to subscribe for one OCA.

The OCAs are convertible at any time between July 1, 2025, and February 15, 2030.

The conversion price of the OCAs has been set at 0.20 euro, identical to the conversion price of the OCAs issued to Investors.

The main characteristics of the BEOCA and OCA are set out below.

The BEOCA and the OCA will not be admitted to trading on any market and will not be listed.

Due to the targeted persons and the amount of the transaction, it does not give rise to the preparation of a prospectus subject to approval by the AMF in accordance with the provisions of Article 1 paragraph 4 and Article 3 paragraph 2 b) of Regulation (EU) n°2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017, as amended.

Impact of the transaction on the Company's shareholder base

To the best of the Company's knowledge, the impact of the transaction on the breakdown of share capital would be as follows:

Shareholders Before operation After issue of 15,000,000 new shares from the conversion of 300 OCAs Number of shares % of capital and voting rights Number of shares % of capital and voting rights Furui 13 383 734 28,9% 23 383 734 37,2% Unigestion 8 802 289 19,0% 13 802 289 22,% Institutional and Management 10 284 574 22,2% 11 734 574 18,7% Public 13 865 478 29,9% 13 865 478 22,1% Total 46 336 075 100,0% 65 831 189 100,0%

Impact of the capital increase on shareholders' equity per share

For information purposes, the impact of the transaction on shareholders' equity per share (calculated on the basis of provisional shareholders' equity and the number of shares comprising the Company's share capital at December 31, 2024) would be as follows:

Equity per share (in €) Non-diluted* basis Diluted** basis Before issue of new shares 0 0 After issue of 1450000 new shares (corresponding to the conversion of 29 OCAs) 0,006€ 0,004 After issue of 2,900,000 new shares (corresponding to conversion of 58 OCAs) 0,012€ 0,007

on the basis of 46,336,075 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024

** taking into account the issue of 33,045,114 new shares likely to be issued at the date of this press release, corresponding to the exercise of business creator share warrants (777,412 shares), the exercise of share subscription warrants (1,546,493 shares), the acquisition of bonus shares (721,209 shares) and the exercise of bonds convertible into shares (30,000,000 shares).

Impact of the capital increase on the situation of shareholders who do not subscribe to the Transaction

For information purposes, the impact of the transaction on the situation of a shareholder holding 1% of the Company's share capital prior to the issue of BEOCA (calculations based on the number of shares comprising the Company's share capital at December 31, 2024) would be as follows:

Shareholder interest (%) Non-diluted* basis Diluted** basis Before issue of new shares 1,00 0,58% After issue of 1450000 new shares (corresponding to the conversion of 29 OCAs) 0,97 0,335 After issue of 2,900,000 new shares (corresponding to conversion of 58 OCAs) 0,94 0,329

on the basis of 46,336,075 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024

** taking into account the issue of 33,045,114 new shares likely to be issued at the date of this press release, corresponding to the exercise of business creator share warrants (777,412 shares), the exercise of share subscription warrants (1,546,493 shares), the acquisition of bonus shares (721,209 shares) and the exercise of bonds convertible into shares (30,000,000 shares).

Risk factors

The Company draws the public's attention to the risk factors relating to the Company and its activities presented in its 2023 annual report, and to the section on going concern set out in its 2024 interim financial report, which is available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website (www.theraclion.com).

Main features of BEOCA

Number 58 BEOCA subscribed on 25 March 2025 Subscription price Subscription free of charge Transfer BEOCA may not be transferred Ratio Each BEOCA will give entitlement to one Bond if exercised at the Bond subscription price.

Main characteristics of the OCAs

Par value 290,000 euros minimum and 580,000 euros Face value of OCAs 10,000 euros each Commitment to subscribe and pay up the OCAs The exercise of the BEOCA and the subscription of the OCA will be at the sole initiative of the Investors. OCA subscription price 100% of the nominal value of the OCAs Maturity date Irrespective of their issue date, the OCAs will be redeemed no later than February 15, 2030. Interest rate 7% capitalized and payable at maturity Transfer OCAs may not be transferred to a third party OCA conversion price 0,20 euro New shares The Company's shares issued on conversion of the OCAs will carry dividend rights. They will have the same rights as existing ordinary shares and are or will be admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris market. Collateral Insofar as the nominal value and interest of the outstanding OCAs exceeds 1 million euros, the OCA holders will benefit from the following security interests (activated by decision of the General Meeting of OCA holders): Pledge of intellectual property rights; and Pledge of Theraclion's shares in the joint venture with Furui Theraclion China.

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French MedTech company committed to developing a non-invasive alternative to surgery through the innovative use of focused ultrasound.

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) does not require incisions or an operating room, leaves no scars, and enables patients to return to their daily activities immediately. The HIFU treatment method concentrates therapeutic ultrasounds on an internal focal point from outside the body.

Theraclion develops the HIFU, CE-marked, platform for varicose veins treatment SONOVEIN, which has the potential to replace millions of surgical procedures every year. In the United States, SONOVEIN is an investigational device limited to investigational use; it is not available for sale in the U.S.

Based in Malakoff (Paris), the Theraclion team is made up of some 30 people, most of them involved in technological and clinical development.

For more information, please visit http://www.theraclion.com and follow the LinkedIn account.

