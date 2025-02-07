Newtown Square, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - As the flu season reaches high levels across the United States, consumers are urged to prepare for football's biggest weekend and other major winter events by stocking up on flu remedies. From the world leader in homeopathic medicine, Boiron's Oscillococcinum® is a trusted, non-drowsy medicine to tackle flu-like symptoms, so you never miss a beat during the gameday showdown or other winter events. With flu cases continuing to rise and people gathering for the final matchup of the season, it is more important than ever to have reliable flu medicines available.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that the 2024-2025 flu season has already affected an estimated 20 million Americans.1 With the Big Game and seasonal festivities bringing people together, the risk of flu transmission rises. As fans gather-whether at home with family and friends or at packed viewing parties-these celebrations create prime conditions for spreading illness. To stay healthy and enjoy the game without interruption, it's essential to have reliable flu medicine on hand at the first sign of symptoms.

Boiron's Oscillococcinum is a trusted homeopathic medicine for nearly 80 years that has been shown in clinical studies2, 3 to reduce the duration and severity of flu-like symptoms such as body aches, headache, fever, chills, and fatigue.*

"With peak flu season in full swing, it's essential to stay prepared, especially with major gatherings like the Big Game and seasonal celebrations, where you're in close contact with family and friends," said Dr. Ken Redcross, a board-certified internal medicine physician. "I recommend keeping Oscillococcinum on hand to help manage flu-like symptoms at the first sign of illness. Its non-drowsy formula allows my patients to feel their best and continue enjoying big moments, like the championship game, without disruption."

Oscillococcinum is free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, and recommended for everyone ages 2 and up. Oscillococcinum is available over the counter in boxes of 6, 12, or 30, doses at suggested retail prices from $13.46 to $32.99. It can be found at mass-market retailers, independent pharmacies, and natural product stores nationwide, as well as online. Boiron's homeopathic cold and flu line also includes ColdCalm® line, Chestal® cough syrup line, ThroatCalm®, and SinusCalm®. For more information or store locations, visit BoironUSA.com, or contact the Boiron Information Center at 1-800-BOIRON-1 (1-800-264-7661) or email Info@Boiron.com.





About Boiron: Since 1932, Boiron has been sharing its passion for homeopathy with a holistic and ecological approach to medicine. Its vision of health care puts people at its center and seeks to improve the quality of their everyday lives. With a long history of unmatched quality and innovation, Boiron remains dedicated to producing the purest of medicines that respect human health and the environment.

*These "Uses" have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

