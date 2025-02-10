Mitteilung der Eleving Group:

Sustained accelerated growth backed by successful IPO

Operational and Strategic Highlights

Profitability

- Eleving Group finished 2024 with the historically strongest financial performance, recording revenues of EUR 217.0 mln, up by nearly 15%, compared to the 2023 results.

- The Group maintained a diversified business operations portfolio, generating a well-balanced revenue stream from all core business lines:> Flexible and subscription-based products contributed EUR 47.9 mln to the revenues.> Traditional vehicle financing contributed EUR 73.5 mln to the revenues.> Consumer lending products contributed EUR 95.6 mln to the revenues.

- The Group's adjusted EBITDA hit a twelve-month record high, totaling EUR 90.0 mln, a noteworthy increase of over 16% compared to the corresponding reporting period a year ago.

- The net portfolio over 2024 increased by EUR 51.3 mln and reached EUR 371.6 mln at the end of Q4 2024, a rise by an impressive 16% compared to the corresponding reporting period a year ago.

- The net profit before FX and discontinued operations landed at EUR 32.5 mln by the end of 2024, a notable increase of nearly 15% compared to the corresponding reporting period a year ago.

- Total net profit reached EUR 29.6 mln, a substantial increase of almost 21% compared to the corresponding reporting period a year ago. Adjusted for one-off Romanian VAT liability for prior years, total net profit stands at EUR 32.2 mln, reflecting more than 31% growth year-over-year.

Growth

- Loan issuance volumes increased to EUR 368.6 mln, an improvement of 26.8%, compared to the corresponding reporting period a year ago (12M 2023: EUR 290.6 mln). The main drivers have been the continuous increase in organic demand for our products, successful loan product offering strategy modifications in certain countries, and further expansion of sales channels, with an increased focus on digitalization and scalability.

- Loan portfolio reached a new record high of EUR 371.6 mln, marking a cumulative growth rate of 25% over the last 8 years. The most significant portfolio growth occurred in Q4, with an increase of EUR 25.4 mln. Growth was primarily driven by Romania, Uganda, Albania, and the acquired Sub-Saharan markets.> The vehicle finance business line sustained upward momentum as loan applications over the year leaped by 80.9% compared to the 2023 figures. Significant customer activity was generated by East Africa's motorcycle and the Romanian, Latvian, and Uzbek car financing segments.> The Group's consumer finance business line reached a new milestone of EUR 56.4 mln worth of loans issued in Q4 2024. Loans issued in EUR terms grew by 43.7% in 2024 compared to the previous year. ...

