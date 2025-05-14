EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Interim Report

14.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

On 13 May 2025, Eleving Group organized the 3M 2025 Earnings Call, during which CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Maris Kreics presented company's unaudited consolidated financial results, provided information on recent achievements and answered participants' questions.



Eleving Group extends its deepest gratitude to all attendees. The recording of the Earnings Call is available here , and the presentation demonstrated during the call is available here .



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group has driven innovation in financial technology around the world since its foundation in Latvia in 2012. As of today, the group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, encouraging financial inclusion and upward social mobility in underserved communities around the globe. Eleving Group has developed a multi-brand portfolio for its vehicle and consumer finance business lines, with around 2/3 of the portfolio comprising secured vehicle loans and mobility products, with Mogo as the leading brand, and around 1/3 of the portfolio including unsecured consumer finance products. Currently, 54% of the group's portfolio is located in Europe, 33% in Africa, and 13% in the rest of the world.



The Group's historical customer base surpasses 1.4 million customers worldwide, while the total volume of loans issued exceeds EUR 2.0 billion. With headquarters in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia and a governance structure in Luxembourg, the Group ensures efficient and transparent business management, powered at the operational level by over 2,950 employees. For two consecutive years, the Group was listed among Europe's 1000 fastest-growing companies, compiled by the Financial Times in 2020 and 2021, while in 2024, Eleving Group was ranked as the 41st fastest-growing European company in the last decade in 'Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2025' research by Financial Times and Statista.



Read more: www.eleving.com



IMPORTANT INFORMATION



This announcement does not constitute an offer or a solicitation, nor a recommendation to purchase or sell securities or other investments referred to herein, including an offer of bonds to the public in the United Kingdom.



It is recommended that any investor interested in investing makes their own independent and informed assessment and seeks their own independent legal, tax and/or financial investment advice from a competent financial advisor. The announcement does not constitute independent investment advice.



No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the securities. Accordingly, this announcement is not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of this announcement as a financial promotion may only be distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in (i), (ii) and (iii) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.



The information contained herein is not for release, publication, or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, or any other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of securities, including bonds in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this announcement may come are required to inform themselves of and observe all such restrictions.



This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.



This announcement does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended, and does not constitute a public offer of securities in any member state of the European Economic Area.





