ECONOCOM: Gather with Econocom appoints Borja Janariz as International Sales Director

Gather with Econocom appoints Borja Janariz as International Sales Director





[Madrid, Spain], February 10th, 2025 - Gather with Econocom, Europe's leading provider of integrated AV solutions and services, announced today the appointment of Borja Janariz to its executive team as International Sales Director. Effective immediately, Borja Janariz will serve as a key member of Gather's leadership team, bringing extensive industry expertise and strategic vision to support the company's continued growth and innovation.

Borja Janariz joins Gather with a strong track record in audiovisual technology and digital transformation projects across multiple European markets, having led the business strategy for several global manufacturers such as LG. His proven ability to develop successful business strategies and forge long-term partnerships will be instrumental in enhancing Gather's service portfolio and expanding its reach in the AV sector.

"We are delighted to welcome Borja to Gather," said Jean Pierre Overbeek, Director of Gather. "His deep understanding of the AV ecosystem, coupled with his passion for innovation, makes him an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to harnessing his insights and leadership to drive new solutions for our clients worldwide."



Strengthening Gather's Global Presence

With over €250M in revenue and a reputation as Europe's foremost AV player, Gather provides end-to-end services-from product delivery and installation to content creation and ongoing support. The addition of Borja Janariz reinforces Gather's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, sustainable, and secure AV solutions tailored to diverse sectors, including corporate, education, and public environments.

"I am thrilled to join Gather at such a pivotal time in the company's development," said Borja Janariz. "As the AV industry evolves at an unprecedented pace, I look forward to working closely with our talented teams and partners to continue shaping the future of digital transformation and immersive experiences across Europe and beyond."



About Gather with Econocom

Gather with Econocom is Europe's leading provider of comprehensive AV solutions, partnering with cutting-edge manufacturers and software developers worldwide. Backed by the expansive resources of Econocom and surpassing €250 million in revenue in 2024 in Europe, Gather delivers end-to-end services-from product procurement and installation to content creation and after-sales support. With a proven track record in large-scale digital transformations across 90 countries and territories, Gather with Econocom remains at the forefront of audiovisual innovation.



ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom group, which was founded 50 years ago, is a pioneer in support for the digital transformation of firms. Its solutions focus on developing and transforming the workplace, infrastructure, audiovisual technology and digital signage. These solutions cover the full range of expert responsibilities needed to carry out digital projects, from the design phase and guidance in choosing a solution to equipment roll-out and managed services. This includes equipment purchasing and leasing, equipment customization and equipment-related services, as well as the refurbishing of devices at the end of their lifespan.

Present in 16 countries and with more than 8,800 employees, Econocom reported revenue of €2,681 billion in 2023. The group is listed on Euronext in Brussels on the Tech Leaders, Bel Small and Family Business indices.

