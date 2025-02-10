Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Bausch Health Announces 2025 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program

Bausch Health to Provide Scholarships to 10 Students Living with GI Diseases

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), today announced the opening of the 2025 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program application period. The program will award 10 exceptional students living with GI disease a scholarship of up to $10,000 as they work to pursue their higher education goals.

"For the sixth consecutive year, Bausch Health is honored to offer The Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholarship to financially support students who are driven to persevere through their GI diseases and disorders while still exceling in their academic goals. Through this scholarship program, Salix is able to uphold our commitment to support GI patients and make a difference in the lives of all communities we serve," said Aimee Lenar, Executive Vice President, US Pharma, Bausch Health.

Students can apply for this scholarship by completing the online application, submitting letters of reference, and writing an essay on the impact having a diagnosed GI condition has had on their life and the role that a health care provider played in helping to manage their condition. Scholarships are offered to school applicants or current attendees of a two- or four-year college, university, or an advanced (post-high school) vocational or technical school for the 2025 - 2026 academic year and are available in the following categories:

Undergraduate Scholar Awards for students pursuing undergraduate degrees.

Graduate Scholar Awards for students pursuing graduate degrees.

Working and/or Single Parents Scholar Award for students who are working parents and/or single parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical, or graduate degrees.

The application period for the Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program will close on May 5, 2025, and scholarship recipients will be notified in the summer of 2025. To learn more about the scholarship, including eligibility criteria, terms and conditions, please visit www.salix.com/scholarship.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. Our gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical businesses in the world and has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases for more than 30 years. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn

©2025 Salix Pharmaceuticals or its affiliates.

