Applied Energetics, Inc.: Applied Energetics Announces Opening of New Battle Lab for Advanced Ultrashort Pulse Laser Testing and Demonstration

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG), a leader in the field of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse laser (USPL) technologies, today announced the opening of its new Battle Lab, a world-class facility designed to test, demonstrate, and advance emerging laser technologies in dynamic environments. The facility, as planned, is also expected to provide the capacity to manufacture and integrate advanced lasers as Applied Energetics makes the anticipated technology transition to the next stage of its lifecycle

The Battle Lab, located in the University of Arizona Tech Park and adjacent to the Company's headquarters, is planned to serve as a strategic hub for Applied Energetics to accelerate the development and deployment of its novel USP laser systems tailored for counter-ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) applications. Applied Energetics expects the capabilities of the lab to continue evolving as new threats are introduced and as the technology changes to address those threats.

"Our Battle Lab represents a major milestone for Applied Energetics as we continue to push the boundaries of ultrashort pulse laser technology," said Chris Donaghey, CEO of Applied Energetics. "This facility not only emphasizes our commitment to innovation but also provides an environment to demonstrate to our customers and partners the operational relevance and the capabilities of our systems in addressing complex defense challenges."

The Company has appointed Dr. Patrick Roumayah as Director of the Battle Lab, System Integration and Test where he will be primarily responsible for integrating AE sources into internal and collaborative platforms, designing application experiments in live and simulated environments, and preparing customer and partner demonstrations of AE technology. Dr. Roumayah joined Applied Energetics in August of 2023 as Senior Scientist. Previously, Dr. Roumayah was a Staff Scientist at Lockheed Martin and Fibertek, specializing in high power and high energy lasers for defense applications. Dr. Roumayah earned his PhD in Laser and Optical Engineering from the University of Central Florida in 2014, a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Michigan and a Master of Optics/Optical Sciences from University of Central Florida.

Commenting on the opening of the Battle Lab, Dr. Roumayah said, " We are excited to be able to use this purpose-built space for live, representative application tests to inform source design in real time, accelerating the deployment of our innovations, and demonstrating to our customers and partners that our innovative technology may provide a near-term solution to the present and emerging threats faced by the warfighter."

Key Features of the Battle Lab to Include:

Dynamic Testing Environment: Designed to replicate operational scenarios, including atmospheric effects, long-range targeting, and rapid threat engagement.

Live Demonstrations: Showcase the precision, power, and versatility of USP laser systems in defeating advanced threats such as optical sensors, drones, and other emerging unmanned systems.

Collaboration Space: A secure environment for joint research and development with government, military, and industry partners.

Advanced Data Collection: Real-time analytics and diagnostics for system performance optimization, and technology validation.

About Applied Energetics, Inc.

Applied Energetics, Inc., a leader in Advanced Optical Technologies and Ultrashort Pulse Directed Energy Solutions, utilizes patented, dual-use laser and optical technologies to advance critical industries, including defense, national security, biomedical and manufacturing. Applied Energetics pioneered and holds all crucial intellectual property rights to the development and use of Laser Guided Energy technology and related solutions for defense, security, commercial, and medical applications.

