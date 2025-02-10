Deutsche Telekom continues its impressive market performance with shares reaching €33.42, marking a notable increase of 51 cents and outperforming broader DAX market trends. The telecommunications giant has demonstrated robust financial health, reporting a significant 3.43% revenue increase to €28.50 billion. Shareholders can anticipate an enhanced dividend payout, with projections indicating an increase from €0.770 in the previous year to €0.898 for the current fiscal year. The company's strong quarterly performance is reflected in its earnings per share, which rose substantially from €0.39 to €0.60, representing a remarkable year-over-year improvement. Since hitting its 52-week low in April 2024, the stock has demonstrated impressive resilience, recovering by 37.28%.

Strategic Innovation Drives Growth

T-Mobile's groundbreaking partnership with Starlink's satellite network emerges as a key growth catalyst for Deutsche Telekom's market position. This innovative collaboration will enable customers to access text messaging and data services in areas previously beyond conventional network coverage. Initially launched as a beta service at no cost, the program will transition to a premium offering integrated into various tariff models starting July. This strategic initiative has garnered positive analyst attention, contributing to an average price target of €37.64 for Deutsche Telekom shares.

Ad

Fresh Deutsche Telekom information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Deutsche Telekom analysis...