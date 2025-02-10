ASM International NV: ASM named in CDP's 'A List' for climate and water

Almere, the Netherlands

February 10, 2025

ASM has been awarded CDP's prestigious 'A List' ranking for both climate and water reporting, recognizing its corporate sustainability leadership, performance, and transparency.

This is the first time ASM has achieved A List status with the global environmental non-profit, CDP, the organization that runs the world's most recognized environmental disclosure system and sets the standard for environmental reporting. From over 22,000 annual reporting submissions this year, CDP has awarded its highest A List ranking to only a select group of companies demonstrating the strongest sustainability leadership.

ASM is among very few companies in the semiconductor industry to score an A in CDP's 2024 assessment, with even fewer reaching the A List for both climate and water. This marks a significant milestone in our sustainability journey and is a testament to our continued commitment to environmental progress.

ASM has been reporting into CDP for thirteen consecutive years, consistently strengthening our environmental strategy and performance. In 2024, we reached 100% renewable electricity across our global operations, reinforcing our commitment to sustainable business practices.

Inclusion in CDP's prestigious A List highlights the strides we have made in reducing our operational carbon footprint and exemplifies our focus on meaningful climate action. In addition to decarbonizing our own operations, we are investing in research and development to enhance the energy efficiency of our deposition equipment, enabling our customers to reduce their energy consumption while maintaining high-performance production capabilities. This ensures our technologies contribute to lower emissions in semiconductor manufacturing and the broader tech ecosystem.

In 2021, ASM published an ambitious target of reaching net zero by 2035. In 2023, ASM's net zero target was approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), a first in the semiconductor industry. ASM's Climate Transition Plan, released in early 2024, details how we target to achieve this goal by decarbonizing our products, optimizing our operations, and collaborating with our value chain to drive sustainability improvements to ensure ASM remains at the forefront of sustainable innovation.

As ASM expands, we are focused on achieving green standards such as LEED building certification, which rates buildings for energy efficiency and sustainability across multiple environmental aspects. Our new facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, which is currently in design, aims to reuse more than 80% of the water it consumes, significantly reducing ASM's water footprint and supporting circular resource use.

John Golightly, ASM VP of Sustainability remarked: "We are honored to receive this recognition for our efforts in climate and water. CDP's A List is the gold standard for environmental reporting, so our inclusion for the first time is a proud moment, for our company and everyone who worked so hard on our sustainability journey. Our resolute focus on transparently reporting our progress has led us to this point and we will continue to push the boundaries of sustainable semiconductor manufacturing, with cutting-edge innovation and collaborative partnerships to create a greener, more resilient future. Accelerating Sustainability is a strategic objective at ASM for good reason. We believe our products and operations enable positive impact for society and our planet."

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Contact



Investor and media relations



Victor Bareño

T: +31 88 100 8500

E: investor.relations@asm.com



Investor relations



Valentina Fantigrossi

T: +31 88 100 8502

E: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachment