FirstGroup Plc - Buyback Update

FirstGroup Plc - Buyback Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 10

Date 10 February 2025

FirstGroup plc

On-market Share Buyback Programme of £50m

Completion of First Tranche and Commencement of Second Tranche

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its on-market share buyback programme announced on 14 November 2024 (the "£50m Programme"), RBC Europe Limited completed the first tranche of £25m on 7 February 2025, with a total of 15,703,358 ordinary shares purchased and currently being held in Treasury.

Accordingly, Panmure Liberum Limited will now commence the second tranche of the Buyback of up to a maximum consideration of £25m with effect from today. The second tranche of the Buyback will continue to be conducted as set out in our announcement of 14 November 2024.

Contacts at FirstGroup:
David Blizzard, Company Secretary

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:
Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:
James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements included or incorporated by reference within this announcement may constitute 'forward-looking statements' with respect to the business, strategy and plans of the Group and our current goals, assumptions and expectations relating to our future financial condition, performance and results. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No statement in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast for any period. Shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Except as required by the UK Listing Rules and applicable law, the Group does not undertake any obligation to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

Notes

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.4.


