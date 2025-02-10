WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Monday announced the appointment of Tom Doxey as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 10.Doxey most recently served as President of Breeze Airways, where he led the airline through a successful transformation from a startup to profitability in under two years.Prior to Breeze, Doxey held several leadership roles at United Airlines, including Senior Vice President of Technical Operations and CFO of Operations.Doxey's aviation career began in financial planning and fleet management roles at Allegiant Air and US Airways, where he gained deep expertise in aircraft transactions, cost optimization, and corporate finance.'Tom's expertise in financial planning, fleet management, and operational leadership makes him a tremendous asset to our Executive Team as we drive progress on our transformational plan,' said Bob Jordan, President, Chief Executive Officer, & Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at Southwest Airlines. 'We are confident that his experience in strategic transformation will be an asset as he builds upon our financial strength, operational excellence, and our deep commitment to our Employees, the investment community, and our Shareholders.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX