Capita Plc - Capita secures expansion of Royal Navy training contract to deliver marine engineering training

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 11

11 February 2025

Capita secures expansion of Royal Navy training contract to deliver marine engineering training

Capita plc ('Capita' or the 'Group') announces today it has been awarded a contract expansion to provide comprehensive training services for Marine Engineering within the Royal Navy at HMS Sultan, the home of Marine Engineering Training Group and the Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival School. This marks the 10th service transition managed under the Royal Navy training contract that was originally awarded to Capita in 2021.

The additional scope, valued at £97 million, is an expansion of the existing Royal Navy contract and will commence on May 1, 2025, for a term of seven years and 11 months. The Royal Navy training contract now has a total value of c.£1.3 billion.

Under this new contract expansion, Capita will deliver a core range of services including training design and media, training delivery, training support, quality assurance, and equipment management. These services are designed to enhance the Royal Navy's operational capabilities and ensure the highest standards of training for its personnel.

"Strengthening our partnership with the Royal Navy and expanding our role in delivering critical training services is aligned with our strategic focus on delivering solutions that contribute to national preparedness," said Richard Holroyd, CEO of Capita Public Service.

He continued: "This contract win underscores our commitment to providing innovative and effective training solutions as evidenced in the success of our successful Royal Navy training delivery, including improvements in the quality of teaching and learning, and consistent delivery."

Capita will leverage its extensive experience in training delivery to integrate the new services into the overall Royal Navy training construct, share best practices, and explore opportunities to extend training transformation programmes into Marine Engineering.

Notes to editors:

The marine engineering training is to be delivered under the existing Royal Navy training contract, and as such the total IFRS 15 transaction price (order book) will be included within the existing order book. The existing Royal Navy training contract IFRS 15 transaction price (order book) will increase by £97 million as a result of this expansion.

