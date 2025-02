LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group Plc (DNLM.L), a homewares retailer, said on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer, Nick Wilkinson, intends to retire.The Group noted that it will commence a formal and thorough recruitment process for his successor, considering both internal and external candidates. Wilkinson will remain in the role until a successor is appointed.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX