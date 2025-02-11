LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP p.l.c. (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) posted a fourth quarter loss to shareholders of $1.96 billion compared to profit of $371 million, a year ago. Loss per share, in cents, was 12.33 compared to profit of 2.15. Underlying replacement cost profit declined to $1.17 billion from $2.99 billion, last year. Underlying RC profit per ordinary share, in cents, was 7.36 compared to 17.77. Total revenues and other income was $48.09 billion compared to $52.59 billion.Fiscal 2024 profit to shareholders declined to $381 million from $15.24 billion, prior year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 2.32 compared to 85.85. Underlying RC profit declined to $8.91 billion from $13.84 billion. Underlying RC profit per share, in cents, was 54.40 compared to 79.69. Total revenues and other income declined to $194.63 billion from $213.03 billion.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX