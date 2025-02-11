Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB: 2024 Year-end report: Strong end to the year

Rental income increased 8 percent to SEK 4.174 million (3.881).

Operating surplus increased 8 percent to SEK 2.996 million (2.763).

Income from property management increased 2 percent to SEK 1.781 million (1.747).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 1.706 million (-27), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 5.55 (-0.09).

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 3.20 (3.15) per share.

Ulrika Hallengren, CEO of Wihlborgs, comments on the fourth quarter:

"Rental income for the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 1.059 million, up 9 percent year-on-year and a new record high for income in a single quarter. Income from property management increased a full 23 percent to SEK 452 million now that we are seeing the effects of falling market interest rates. These figures once again demonstrate Wihlborgs' capacity to generate a strong cash flow."

"We also posted positive net lettings, up SEK 13 million, for yet another quarter, and where the varied range of the leases reflects our capacity to meet very different needs for workplaces. Many of the larger leases we signed during the year will generate full income at the end of 2025 and during 2026, with the effect that the occupancy rate is then expected to rise slightly again."

"Our energy consumption and our CO2 emissions declined during the year thanks to initiatives like operating optimisation, energy savings projects and transitioning to energy sources with lower climate impact. I am also pleased to note that we achieved our certification target of 90 percent one year early. Nonetheless, the certification work will continue apace, for example by certifying additional existing properties in various segments in Sweden as well as Denmark."



Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)

At 9.00 a.m. today, Ulrika Hallengren and Arvid Liepe will present the year-end report via a webcast and telephone conference.

Link to webcast:

https://financialhearings.com/event/50225

This information is of such a kind that Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) is legally required to disclose pursuant to the EU's Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the following contact people on 11 February 2025, at 7.30 a.m. CET.

For further information, please contact:

Ulrika Hallengren, CEO, Tel: +46 40 690 57 95

Arvid Liepe, CFO, Tel: +46 40 690 57 31

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) is a property company that focuses on commercial properties in the Öresund region. Its property portfolio is located in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund and Copenhagen. In Malmö, Lund and Helsingborg, Wihlborgs is the leading property company. The book value of the company's properties totals SEK 59 billion, representing an annual property rental value of SEK 4.6 billion. Wihlborgs' shares are listed on the Large Cap List of Nasdaq Stockholm.