Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP updates sustainability goals - sets target of net-zero emissions in the value chain by 2040

Several of SLP's previous sustainability targets, set for the end of 2025, were already achieved in 2024. This has been made possible through focused and strategic work where sustainability is an integrated part of the business model and creates value for multiple stakeholders. As part of the continued work, the company's sustainability policy and sustainability targets have been revised and new ambitious targets have been adopted from 2025.

The new sustainability targets are:

Achieve net-zero emissions in scope 3 by 2040.

Reduce the lettable area from properties with energy class F and G - maximum 5 percent by the end of 2027.

Previous sustainability targets with revised target figures set for the end of 2027:

70 percent of the lettable area shall be environmentally certified according to BREEAM In-Use level Very Good or equivalent.

85 percent sustainable loans (excluding sustainability-linked financing).

The installed effect in solar cell systems shall be at least 25 MWp.

Previously communicated sustainability targets remain unchanged.

"It is very pleasing that we have already achieved many of our sustainability goals ahead of schedule. We are also well on our way to achieving our long-term goal of climate-neutral management by 2030. We are now setting an even longer-term ambition, including the goal of achieving net-zero emissions in our entire value chain by 2040," says Tommy Åstrand, CEO of SLP.

Read more about SLP's sustainability work here: https://slproperty.se/en/sustainability/



For further information, please contact:

Tommy Åstrand, CEO of SLP, telephone: +46 705 455 997



About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property

Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,300,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se.