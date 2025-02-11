Qliro AB: Qliro AB publishes Year-End Report for 2024: Accelerated growth and expansion toward Nordic market leadership

The fourth quarter 2024 (fourth quarter 2023)

Total payment volume increased by 16% to SEK 4,161 million (3,575)

Operating income increased by 3% to SEK 101.3 million (98.6)

Adjusted operating expenses were SEK -85.2 million (-71.3)

Operating expenses amounted to SEK -86.5 million (-71.3)

Credit losses as a proportion of total payment volume totaled 0.74% (0.90)

Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK -14.8 million (-4.8)

Operating profit totaled SEK -16.1 million (-4.8)

Profit/loss for the period was SEK -21.6 million (1.5)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.06 (0.08)

January - December 2024 (January - December 2023)

Total payment volume increased by 8% to SEK 12,850 million (11,868)

Operating income increased by 6% to SEK 397.8 million (374.6)

Adjusted operating expenses were SEK -317.9 million (-304.1)

Operating expenses amounted to SEK -324.7 million (-306.4)

Credit losses as a proportion of total payment volume totaled 0.8% (0.8)

Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK -26.4 million (-22.2)

Operating profit totaled SEK -33.3 million (-24.4)

Profit/loss for the period was SEK -21.9 million (4.1)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.13 (0.22)

Extract from CEO Christoffer Rutgersson's statement:

"In the fourth quarter, we made important progress toward our ambition of becoming the market leader in the Nordics, with ongoing establishment in Norway and Finland. Total payment volume increased by 16% to SEK 4.2 billion, and we expect newly signed agreements and recently onboarded merchants to drive volume growth of 35% compared to 2024. The number of merchants grew by over 200% to 227 (75) in the quarter, driven by our strategic focus on the SME segment. The positive progress during the quarter reflects our strategic focus on product development, new partnerships and expansion, positioning Qliro for accelerated and scalable growth."

Presentation of the Interim Report

Today, February 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CEO Christoffer Rutgersson and Interim CFO Mikael Rahm will present the Interim Report for the period January - December 2024. The presentation will be held in English.

Join via webcast

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.

Link: https://qliro.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2024/register

Join via conference call

If you wish to participate via conference call please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference/user ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the conference call.

Link: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5006205

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rutgersson

E-mail: ir@qliro.com

About Qliro AB

Qliro is a leading fintech company offering safe and simple digital payment solutions, including a complete check-out to e-merchants. Qliro is a credit market company under supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has its registered address in Stockholm. Qliro's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "Qliro".

For more information, please visit https://www.qliro.com/en-se/investor-relations



Interested in news and financial information from Qliro? Subscribe here.

This information is information that Qliro AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-11 07:30 CET.