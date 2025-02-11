Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Douglas Cater as Chair of its board of directors. Mr. Cater has been a board member of the Company since 2022.

Jeff Swinoga, President and CEO, stated, "On behalf of our board of directors, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas Cater as our new Chair. Doug's extensive experience, having served on the boards of eleven public companies and two non-profit organizations, makes him an excellent choice for this role. As the current Chair of our technical committee, Doug brings decades of leadership in exploration, guiding successful teams across both major and mid-tier mining companies. His strong leadership skills combined with his deep expertise in high-grade, structurally controlled gold deposits in Eastern Canada and Fosterville, Australia, will be instrumental in shaping our strategic direction."

Mr. Cater, P. Geo FGC, ICD.D, is a professional geologist with more than 40 years of industry experience in exploration and mining precious metals including project management of exploration programs and mining projects. From January 2016 to January 2019, Mr. Cater served as Vice President Exploration (Canada) for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., a large public Canadian gold mining company with operating mines and exploration projects located in Northeastern Ontario and Australia. In this role, he provided geological due diligence on the acquisition of Newmarket Gold, which owned the Fosterville Mine. He is a graduate of the ICD- Rotman Directors Education Program.

In accordance with the Company's stock option plan, the Company has granted Douglas Cater incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 200,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company at a price of $0.06 per share expiring February 10, 2030.

Opportunities Committee

With its current cash balance of approximately $5 million, the Company's board has created an "Opportunities Committee" to assess opportunities to acquire, option, invest or joint venture additional projects within Canada and the United States.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Exploits is utilizing its experienced, talented team and geologic understanding with the vision to become one of the most successful explorers in Canada.

On Behalf of the Board

/s/ "Jeff Swinoga"

President and CEO

