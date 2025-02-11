Trina Solar has filed a lawsuit against Canadian Solar and its subsidiary, seeking CNY 10. 58 billion ($1. 47 billion) in damages for alleged infringement of a tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell patent. The case, accepted by the Jiangsu High Court, underscores the rise of intellectual property disputes in China's competitive solar sector. Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar has initiated legal action against Canadian Solar Inc. and its subsidiary, Changshu Canadian Solar Energy Technology Co. , Ltd. , for allegedly infringing two of its TOPCon solar cell technology patents. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...