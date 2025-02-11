Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
US-Biotech-Firma sorgt für Furore - steckt hier die Zukunft der Krebsheilung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AHZ7 | ISIN: US78409V1044 | Ticker-Symbol: MHL
Tradegate
11.02.25
13:41 Uhr
515,00 Euro
+15,15
+3,03 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
517,20519,0013:45
513,30518,2013:45
PR Newswire
11.02.2025 13:12 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Essity Included in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity has, for the fourth consecutive year, been included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook. The company is ranked industry best in the Household Products category. Additionally, Essity has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the world's most prestigious sustainability indices.

S&P Global is an international finance and analytics company that annually evaluates and lists the world's most sustainable companies. Each company responds to a comprehensive questionnaire that is evaluated alongside public data on environmental, social, and governance issues.

To be included in the Sustainability Yearbook, a company must rank among the top 15 percent in its industry. In a global review of 7,690 companies, Essity is best in its industry, Household Products, and part of the top 1 performing percent in this year's edition of the Sustainability Yearbook.

In the DJSI, which is part of S&P Global, Essity is included in the DJSI Europe and DJSI World indices. Among the world's 2,500 largest companies, Essity is found in the top 10 percent in terms of sustainability performance. The evaluation is based on long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria. The DJSI is the first global sustainability index and was launched in 1999.

For further information, please contact:
Karl Stoltz, Public Relations Director, +46 709 42 63 88, karl.stoltz@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-included-in-s-p-global-sustainability-yearbook-2025-and-dow-jones-sustainability-index,c4103757

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4103757/3258115.pdf

Essity Press release

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/spglobal-yearbook-emblem-2025-top1-color,c3376305

SPGlobal Yearbook Emblem 2025 top1 color

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-included-in-sp-global-sustainability-yearbook-2025-and-dow-jones-sustainability-index-302373463.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.