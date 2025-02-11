Essity Included in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity has, for the fourth consecutive year, been included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook. The company is ranked industry best in the Household Products category. Additionally, Essity has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the world's most prestigious sustainability indices.

S&P Global is an international finance and analytics company that annually evaluates and lists the world's most sustainable companies. Each company responds to a comprehensive questionnaire that is evaluated alongside public data on environmental, social, and governance issues.

To be included in the Sustainability Yearbook, a company must rank among the top 15 percent in its industry. In a global review of 7,690 companies, Essity is best in its industry, Household Products, and part of the top 1 performing percent in this year's edition of the Sustainability Yearbook.

In the DJSI, which is part of S&P Global, Essity is included in the DJSI Europe and DJSI World indices. Among the world's 2,500 largest companies, Essity is found in the top 10 percent in terms of sustainability performance. The evaluation is based on long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria. The DJSI is the first global sustainability index and was launched in 1999.

