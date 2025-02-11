Nextech3D.ai Launches First-Ever Social Media Marketing Initiative As New AI 3D Products Emerge

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a provider of AI-driven 3D and augmented reality (AR) solutions, has launched its first social media marketing initiative in collaboration with Closers.io, which began on February 5, 2025. The company has also announced the launch of its latest AI product suite, with further releases planned in the coming months.

Social Media Marketing Initiative

To improve sales performance and brand visibility, Nextech3D.ai has partnered with an external marketing agency with expertise in digital advertising. The agency will oversee a 12-week campaign focused on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, marking Nextech3D.ai's first significant investment in social media-driven lead generation.

The initiative aims to increase customer acquisition and engagement through targeted digital marketing strategies, utilizing AI-powered ad optimization and data-driven analytics.

"As we expand our marketing efforts, this initiative represents an important step toward strengthening our sales pipeline," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "We anticipate a measurable impact on lead generation and overall business growth."

AI Product Suite Expansion

Alongside its marketing initiative, Nextech3D.ai has introduced a new suite of AI-powered products designed to improve 3D modeling, automation, and immersive technology applications. The company plans to continue releasing additional AI-driven solutions in the coming months.

"Our AI product suite will contribute to the advancement of 3D content creation and AR applications," said Gappelberg. "With ongoing product development and targeted marketing strategies, we are positioning Nextech3D.ai for long-term growth."

2025 Strategic Outlook

For 2025, Nextech3D.ai is focusing on several key initiatives:

Sales Growth: Expanding market reach through social media marketing and new business development efforts.

Product Expansion: Enhancing the MapD platform and developing additional AI-driven solutions.

Operational Efficiency: Implementing AI technologies to reduce operational costs by over 50%, optimize cloud infrastructure, and improve workflow automation.

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai .

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR) (FSE:1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for manufacturers with CAD files and for E-COMMERCE merchants. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers with patented 2D-3D technology.

