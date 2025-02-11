Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQX: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") is pleased to provide assay results from its Phase 2 diamond drill program at the Berenguela silver-copper-manganese deposit located in the Department of Puno in southern Peru.

Results are included for another 23 holes from the planned 60-hole (4,600m) program of diamond core drilling. Additional holes will be released pending overlimit check assays. Highlights of the current drilling include:

AFD071 intersected 23.6m @ 319g/t Ag + 2.19% Cu + 17.43% Mn from 2.6m down hole

AFD109 intersected 27.4m @ 187g/t Ag + 0.97% Cu + 5.13% Mn from surface including an intercept of 5.6m @ 410g/t Ag + 1.21% Cu + 5.81% Mn from 10.45m downhole.

AFD111 intersected 10.1m @ 273g/t Ag + 0.90% Cu + 4.11% Mn from surface

Ralph Rushton, President and CEO, commented "We are very pleased with the second batch of results from our Phase 2 drill program. Holes AFD064 to 077 were geological investigation holes, sited to test a roughly north-south striking zone of faulting within the mineral resource. Holes 105 to 113 are resource infill holes toward the eastern side of the resource in an area known as the east-central anticline which were designed to convert inferred to measured and indicated resources. They are in line with the previous drilling in this area and will be incorporated into a revised block model."

Full results are given for 23 holes in the table below and a table of collar coordinates and hole azimuths is appended at the end of this release. Drill collar plans and cross sections are available at this link: https://aftermathsilver.com/projects/berenguela/plans-and-sections/

Drilling was carried out at a high angle to mineralization controls and intersections are assumed to equate to true thickness. Drill sections are available on Aftermath's website (www.aftermathsilver.com) or by clicking here. The weighted average core recovery in the mineralized intersections was 92%. Some lower recoveries were returned close to surface (0 to 5m) in initial drilling runs, and around some underground workings. The geology of each hole is summarised at the end of this release.

Table 1. Assay results, holes AFD064- AFD077 & AFD105 - AFD113

Hole From To Width1 (m) Ag g/t Cu % Mn % Zn % Recovery (%) Voids(m)* Central Fault Zone Holes AFD064 0.00 8.55 7.65 27 0.50 6.92 0.54 61.3 0.9 and 21.30 31.90 10.60 34 1.12 1.62 0.11 87.7 - AFD065 0.00 6.15 4.95 26 0.39 9.98 0.76 90.7 1.2 and 44.40 54.70 10.30 17 0.47 3.89 0.50 100.0 - AFD066 0.00 7.30 7.30 69 0.91 6.32 0.50 100.0 - and 19.40 26.10 6.70 95 0.78 11.74 0.89 100.0 - and 32.10 45.70 12.70 69 1.02 18.43 0.53 100.0 0.9 and 51.10 63.70 11.60 44 0.87 16.34 0.50 100.0 1.0 AFD067 8.20 23.00 13.40 37 0.59 4.83 0.26 100.0 1.4 and 45.00 51.90 6.90 52 0.90 10.65 0.48 100.0 - AFD068 0.00 8.20 8.20 79 1.34 10.21 0.49 83.3 - AFD069 0.00 8.40 8.40 76 1.41 11.96 0.54 77.4 - AFD070 1.80 29.20 27.40 75 0.97 10.42 0.34 95.3 - AFD071 8.00 31.60 23.60 319 2.19 17.43 0.51 68.3 - AFD072 2.60 34.20 31.60 63 1.23 15.97 0.55 85.0

Inc 24.30 35.65 7.35 87 1.67 31.30 0.76 94.9 - AFD073 No significant mineralization









- AFD074 0.00 9.10 9.10 101 0.59 6.30 0.35 51.7 - AFD075 0.00 10.95 10.95 104 0.57 6.55 0.34 58.0 - AFD076 0.00 17.80 17.80 118 0.15 1.81 0.11 87.6 - AFD077 0.00 11.60 11.60 84 0.16 1.31 0.09 69.5 - Eastern Central Anticline Holes AFD105 0.00 9.90 9.90 128 1.05 15.07 0.59 86.1 - AFD106 0.00 12.50 12.50 34 0.88 13.37 0.45 92.9 - AFD107 0.00 29.40 26.40 32 1.03 9.99 0.34 76.0 3.0 AFD108 0.00 23.20 23.20 163 1.06 3.26 0.41 97.9 - and 30.70 72.95 42.25 66 0.92 3.68 0.25 100.0 - and 82.20 101.40 19.20 62 1.00 4.84 0.23 100.0 - AFD109 0.00 27.35 27.35 187 0.97 5.13 0.60 100.0 - Inc 10.45 16.05 5.60 410 1.21 5.81 0.67 100.0 - and 63.00 79.55 16.55 75 0.33 1.82 0.19 100.0 - AFD110 0.00 24.65 24.65 83 0.85 4.50 0.52 95.3 - and 31.45 62.50 31.05 56 0.90 6.30 0.43 100.0 - and 66.50 71.50 5.00 67 0.59 0.75 0.05 100.0 - and 85.65 106.50 20.85 125 0.66 3.55 0.27 96.8 - AFD111 0.00 10.10 10.10 273 0.90 4.11 0.66 97.2 - and 36.85 57.00 20.15 139 0.65 4.18 0.48 95.2 - AFD112 0.00 4.1 4.1 91 0.92 6.81 0.89 100.0 - AFD113 0.00 41.00 41.00 47 0.50 3.04 0.32 99.3 - *Reported intersection widths are shorter than total widths drilled where voids due to historic underground mining activity were encountered during drilling. Voids were measured and discounted from the intersection width with no dilution of the reported grades. In AFD064, voids of 0.9m were encountered in areas of near-surface workings resulting in an intersection width of 7.65m. In AFD065, a void of 1.2m was encountered in a near-surface workings resulting in an intersection width of 4.95m. In AFD066, voids of 0.9m and 1.00m were encountered in areas of underground workings resulting in intersection widths of 12.70m and 11.60m respectively. In AFD067, a void of 1.40m was encountered in a near-surface workings resulting in an intersection width of 13.40m. In AFD0107, voids 1.5m were encountered in in areas of underground workings resulting in an intersection width of 26.40m. Berenguela mining: from 1913 until 1965 approximately 500,000 tons was mined from 17,700m of underground workings and open pit operations which equates to roughly 1.2% of the 2023 M&I resource inventory. Aftermath obtained complete plans of underground workings which were incorporated into resource modelling where practical and appropriate and underground mining depletion subtracted from the mineral resource. All open pits have been surveyed in detail as part of the general site layout that defines topography and surface mining depletion.

1 The drilling was carried out at a high angle to the stratigraphically controlled mineralization and intersections can be assumed to equate approximately to true thickness.

Objectives of Drilling

Holes AFD064 to AFD077 targeted the transition zone between Domain 1 to the west and Domain 2 to the east, a structurally complex zone with faulting parallel to section lines. Drilling was designed to aid in the structural interpretation of the area and increase indicated and/or measured resources where appropriate.

Holes AFD105 to 107 and AFD108 to AFD113 were drilled in the eastern synform and antiform (respectively) and were designed to extend and define the margin of mineralization whilst converting inferred resources to indicated and/or measured categories where appropriate.

Geology

The host stratigraphy at Berenguela comprises folded thickly bedded, light grey limestones and dolomitized limestones. Several large bodies of black massive, patchy, and fracture-controlled manganese oxide replacement mineralization with associated silver, copper, and zinc enrichment, occur in the folded limestones. Mineralization largely follows stratigraphy and is typically conserved as eroded synform or antiform remnants, usually exposed at surface and with fold axes trending 105-120 degrees. The limestone is underlain by a transitional arenite unit overlying evaporites in footwall formations.

Historical mapping and resource modelling shows the mineralization to extend for roughly 1,300m along strike - including a previous 100m gap or discontinuity now closed by drilling announced in this release - with a width of 200 to 400m. The drilling was carried out at a high angle to the stratigraphically controlled mineralization and intersections are approximately true thickness. The geology of each hole is summarised at the end of this release.

QA/QC

Sample preparation and assaying was carried out in Peru by ALS Peru S.A ("ALS"). ALS preparation facilities in Arequipa and assaying facilities in Lima both carry ISO/IEC 17205 accreditation. Logging and sampling were carried out by Aftermath geological staff at the Limon Verde camp in Santa Lucia. Samples were transported to Arequipa and delivered to ALS for preparation and subsequent assaying of pulps in Lima.

During the preparation stage, quartz-washing was performed after each sample to prevent carry-over contamination. Initial assaying was done using a four-acid digestion and ICP-AES multielement analysis for 31 elements. Over limit samples (Ag > 100 g/t, Mn>8,000 ppm, Cu/Zn >10,000ppm) were reanalysed using 4 acid-digestion and ore-grade ICP-AES analysis. Any Ag samples reporting >1,500 g/t Ag are further analysed using fire assay with gravimetric finish. Any Ag samples reporting >10,000 g/t are further analysed using concentrate assay methods.

A selection of pulps will be submitted to an umpire laboratory to perform check analyses and verify QA/QC implemented in the project. Every batch of 20 samples submitted for assay contained 1 certified reference material (CRM), 1 coarse blank, 1 pulp blank and 1 duplicate core sample, OR 2 CRMs, 1 coarse blank, 1 duplicate core sample. Aftermath commissioned OREAS to prepare 3 different CRMs made from samples of Berenguela mineralization, so they are compositionally matched to the mineralized core. In the assays performed for this news release, 132 CRMs and 30 coarse blanks were inserted and 4 elements checked (Ag/Cu/Mn/Zn) - a total of 708 checks in total.

The CRMs generally performed well, and 11 CRM fails were observed in total, mostly in the lower ranges for Zn. No fails were reported for Ag and one for low-range Mn. Mid-range Cu CRMs reported to specification limits. High grade Cu, Mn, and Ag CRMs reported to specification limits. All pulp blanks and coarse blanks reported to specification limits. 61 duplicate samples were submitted and >80% reported repeat assays with a difference <25% to original assay.

Drillhole recoveries in the mineralized intersections were 92%.

Warrants

The Company is also pleased to announce that 1,314,000 of its outstanding warrants to purchase common shares of the Company have been exercised since January 1, 2025 for cash proceeds to the Company of C$459,765. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to complete geological, metallurgical and engineering studies at the Company's Berenguela Silver-Copper-Manganese project in southern Peru and for general working capital purposes.

Qualified person

Michael Parker, a fellow of the AusIMM and a non-independent director of Aftermath, is a non-independent qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Parker has reviewed the technical content of this news release and consents to the information provided in the form and context in which it appears.

Berenguela Project: Background

The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in Berenguela through a binding agreement with SSR Mining.

Berenguela hosts a potentially open- pittable silver-copper-manganese resource close to Santa Lucia in Puno province, southern Peru.

Silver, copper and manganese have crucial industrial applications in the clean energy and battery spaces. Copper and manganese have been designated critical metals by the US government and the European Union.

The project is less than 6km from road, rail and power lines and 4 hours from Arequipa by sealed road.

Aftermath published a resource estimate in March 2023 based on over 300 core and RC holes.

Metallurgical test work is underway adding to historic work, with the goal of producing silver and copper metal and a commercial battery-grade or fertilizer-grade manganese product.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Aftermath Silver is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on the development of critical metals projects. Aftermath is a preeminent silver development company with significant leverage to copper and high purity battery grade manganese. The Company's flagship asset is the Berenguela silver, copper and manganese deposit located in Southern Peru.

Table 2. Collar locations, depths, azimuth and dips. Holes AFD064 to AFD077, section lines 1250E, 1350E & 1400E. Holes AFD105 to AFD113, section lines 2100E to 2150E.

Section 1250E











Hole WGS84 X WGS84 Y WGS Z DEPTH (m) AZ DIP AFD076 331607.3441 8268210.085 4206.2111 29.8 0 -90 AFD077 331607.2724 8268209.107 4206.155 30.8 7 -50

Section 1350E











Hole WGS84 X WGS84 Y WGS Z DEPTH (m) AZ DIP AFD070 331725.404 8268281.76 4218.5435 56 0 -90 AFD071 331725.5294 8268282.542 4218.6346 60 7 -60 AFD072 331725.5439 8268281.483 4218.5484 46 187 -60 AFD073 331720.4779 8268241.608 4215.2648 24.6 0 -90 AFD074 331715.0599 8268190.361 4210.0409 25.1 7 -60 AFD075 331715.1359 8268191.357 4210.0868 23.2 187 -60 Section 1400E











Hole WGS84 X WGS84 Y WGS Z DEPTH (m) AZ DIP AFD064 331776.6633 8268285.579 4230.7824 65 0 -90 AFD065 331776.6526 8268284.914 4230.7199 61.1 7 -50 AFD066 331776.7977 8268286.728 4230.6222 81.9 187 -60 AFD067 331771.372 8268234.541 4229.3803 67.8 0 -90 AFD068 331764.9609 8268187.604 4220.8784 27.7 0 -90 AFD069 331765.0514 8268188.669 4220.9433 28.4 7 -50













Section 2100E











Hole WGS84 X WGS84 Y WGS Z DEPTH (m) AZ DIP AFD105 332477.5394 8268091.629 4175.538 21.9 7 -45 AFD106 332477.4533 8268091.075 4175.5262 27.75 0 -90 AFD107 332477.5922 8268092.746 4175.6221 44 187 -45 AFD110 332484.7808 8268266.967 4225.5892 129.2 7 -75 AFD111 332484.7865 8268267.631 4225.5746 73.1 187 -60 AFD112 332478.927 8268193.877 4200.8354 61 0 -90 AFD113 332478.8923 8268192.675 4200.8326 41 187 -50













Section 2150E











Hole WGS84 X WGS84 Y WGS Z DEPTH (m) AZ DIP AFD108 332530.614 8268283.527 4219.7409 138.5 7 -70 AFD109 332530.6619 8268283.635 4219.7504 83.9 187 -60

Summary Geology

Hole AFD-064 intercepted two zones of mineralization. The upper mineralization occurs from surface to 8.55m with patchy MnO replacement and MnO in fractures in altered intercalated silts and sedimentary breccias. A void of 0.9m in the upper zone is associated with historic mining. Lower mineralization occurs from 21.30m to 31.90m with patchy MnO replacement. Contact to footwall evaporites occurs at 59.60m.

Hole AFD-065 intercepted two zones of mineralization. Upper mineralization occurs from surface to 6.15m, characterised by moderate to massive MnO replacement of altered limestone. Limestone is intercalated with tectonic breccias downhole. A void of 1.20m occurs in upper mineralization zone, associated with historic mining. Lower mineralization occurs from 44.40m to 54.70m characterised by moderate patchy MnO replacement in altered limestone. End of hole (EOH) occurs within tectonic breccia at 61.10m.

Hole AFD-066 intercepts 4 zones of mineralization in limestone with minor siltstone, characterised by massive MnO replacement and fracture hosted MnO. Upper mineralization occurs from surface to 7.30m, with a 0.90m void associated with historical mining. The second zone of mineralization occurs from 19.40m to 26.10m. The third mineralization intersection occurs from 32.10m to 45.70m, with 0.90m void from historic mining. Some ferruginous alteration of limestone occurs. The lower mineralization occurs at 51.10m with a 1.00m void associated with historic mining.

Hole AFD-067 intercepts 2 zones of mineralization. The upper mineralization is intercepted from 8.20m to 23.00m, characterised by moderate to massive MnO in weakly altered limestones and sedimentary breccias. A 1.40m void within the intersection is associated with historic mining. Lower mineralization occurs from 45.00m to 51.90m, characterised as massive MnO replacement and joint filled MnO replacement in variably altered limestone. Contact with underlying footwall evaporites is intercepted at 63.40m.

Hole AFD-068 intercepts mineralization from surface to 8.20m characterised by moderate to massive MnO replacement and minor fracture hosted MnO replacement of altered limestone. Limestone is underlain by transitional red arenite from 9.20m and contact with footwall evaporites occurs at 15.00m.

Hole AFD-069 intercepts mineralization from surface to 8.40m characterised by moderate to massive MnO replacement and minor fracture hosted MnO replacement of altered limestone. Limestone is underlain by transitional red arenite from 9.40m and contact with footwall evaporites occurs at 15.90m.

Hole AFD-070 intercepts mineralization from 1.80m to 29.20m characterised by moderate to massive MnO replacement and fracture hosted MnO in altered limestone. Altered limestone is underlain by transitional red arenites from 35.40m and contact with footwall evaporites occurs at 42.90m. Unmineralised limestone and sedimentary breccia is encountered again between 45.60 to 54.20m, and a second contact with footwall sedimentary formations occur from 54.20m.

Hole AFD-071 intercepts mineralization from 8.00m to 31.60m characterised by moderate MnO replacement and fracture hosted MnO replacement in altered limestone. Sedimentary breccia is encountered below mineralization and contact with footwall evaporites occurs at 53.20m.

Hole AFD-072 intercepts mineralization from 2.60m to 34.20m, with a zone of higher mineralization from 24.30m to 31.65m, characterised by moderate to massive MnO replacement and minor fracture hosted MnO in altered limestone. Mineralization is underlain by barren altered limestone. Transitional limestone and arenites occur from 34.20m. Contact to footwall evaporites occurs at 40.45m

Hole AFD-073 contained no significant mineralization. Hole is characterised by intercalating barren limestone and sedimentary breccias. Transitional arenites occur from 14.70m and footwall evaporites occur from 20.90m

Hole AFD-074 intercepts mineralization from surface to 9.10m characterised by MnO-rich highly weathered limestone/colluvium. Weathered limestone underlies mineralization. Transitional red arenites encountered from 18.00m.

Hole AFD-075 intercepts mineralization from surface to 10.95m characterised by MnO-rich colluvium at surface underlain by limestone with disseminated and minor fracture hosted MnO replacement. Transitional red arenites encountered from 12.20m, and tectonic breccias from 17.60m to EOH 23.20m

Hole AFD-076 intercepts mineralization from surface to 17.80m characterised by weak MnO replacement of altered limestone. Limestone is underlain by tectonic breccia from 21.0m and contact with footwall evaporites occurs at 28.10m.

Hole AFD-077 intercepts mineralization from surface to 11.60m characterised by weak MnO replacement of altered limestone. Altered limestone is underlain by tectonic breccia from 19.60m and transitional arenites and evaporites of the footwall formations from 28.45m.

Hole AFD-105 intercepts mineralization from surface to 9.90m characterised by moderate to massive MnO replacement of altered limestone with minor ferruginous zones of alteration. Mineralization is underlain by barren altered limestone. Contact with transition red arenites occurs from 16.00m and evaporites from 18.90m of the footwall formations.

Hole AFD-106 intercepts mineralization from surface to 12.50m within intercalating sedimentary breccia and limestone. Mineralization is characterised by moderate to massive MnO replacement in altered limestone with ferruginous alteration. MnO replacement selectively occurs within limestone and does not occur within the sedimentary breccia. Mineralization is underlain by barren limestone. Footwall formations of transitional red arenites and evaporites occurs from 22.70m.

Hole AFD-107 intercepts mineralization from surface to 29.40m characterised by massive to weak MnO replacement of altered limestone, weakening down hole. Two 1.50m voids occur from 5.10m to 6.60m and 8.10 to 9.60m associated with historic mining. Mineralization is underlain by barren limestone with minor arenite units until EOH at 44.00m.

Hole AFD-108 intercepts 3 zones of mineralization. The upper zone occurs from surface to 23.30m, characterised by moderate MnO replacement of altered limestone and joint hosted MnO in unaltered limestone. Middle mineralization zone occurs from 30.70m to 72.95m characterised by moderate to massive MnO replacement of altered limestone and joint hosted MnO in sedimentary breccias. The lower zone of mineralization occurs form 82.20m to 101.40m in weakly altered breccia and moderate to massive MnO replacement of altered limestone. MnO replacement selectively occurs within limestone and does not occur within the sedimentary breccia. Mineralization underlain by intercalating limestone and sedimentary breccias with minor arenites until EOH at 138.5m.

Hole AFD-109 intercepts mineralization. The upper mineralization zone occurs from surface to 27.35m characterised by moderate to massive MnO replacement of altered limestone, with zone of higher mineralization characterised as joint hosted MnO in unaltered limestone. The lower zone of mineralization occurs from 63.0m to 79.55m characterised as weak MnO replacement of weakly altered limestone. EOH in barren sedimentary breccia at 83.9m

Hole AFD-110 intercepts 4 zones of mineralization, each generally characterised as moderate to massive replacement of altered limestone and joint hosted MnO in unaltered to weakly altered limestone. The upper mineralization zone occurs from surface to 24.65m. The second zone of mineralization occurs from 31.45m to 62.50m, containing more massive MnO replacement of the host limestone. The third zone of mineralization occurs from 66.50 to 71.50m characterised only by joint hosted MnO. The lower zone of mineralization occurs from 85.65 to 106.50m. EOH at 129.2 in fractured limestone.

Hole AFD-111 intercepts 2 zones of mineralization. Upper mineralization occurs from surface to 10.10m in altered limestone. Lower mineralization zone occurs from 36.85m to 57.00m in altered limestone with minor hydrothermal breccia. Both are characterised by moderate to massive MnO replacement and fracture hosted MnO in altered limestone. Hole ends in barren limestone.

Hole AFD-112 intercepts mineralization from surface to 4.10m characterised by massive MnO replacement of limestone. EOH in tectonic breccia at 61.00m.

Hole AFD-113 intercepts mineralization from surface to EOH at 41.00m, characterised by weak to massive replacement of altered limestone, joint hosted MnO and fracture hosted MnO in altered limestone. Aphanitic intrusive dyke occurs from 24.15m to 25.00m.

