The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and Doodles and Digits Bring "How It's Math" to Public Television and to the Marysville Campus

Scotts Miracle-Gro

By Kenny Dieglio

Math is everywhere, and when Doodles and Digits is involved, math is fun, too. This year, Doodles and Digits and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation announced a partnership to underwrite the television debut of "How It's Math" on Public Television.

Foundation Partner

Director of ESG and Social Impact Katherine Dickens shared why this is such a great fit for our company: "When Caroline from Doodles & Digits approached us, she shared a compelling picture of the dire state of education for elementary age children post-Covid. Caroline has a local link to Scotts as someone living in Columbus with awareness of the company. She presented a need that was really meaningful."

Continued Connection

It turns out that not only was the Foundation a wonderful fit for Doodles and Digits, but ScottsMiracle-Gro's R&D department was a winning equation for a program segment. As we mentioned, math is everywhere, and that includes throughout a lawn and garden company. From product development to field tests, math is at the forefront of innovation at ScottsMiracle-Gro.

Caroline Farkas, founder of Doodles and Digits, loved the connection between education, math and gardening: "First and foremost, we seek organizations that are passionate about education and making a positive impact on young learners. It's important that the organization values creativity, innovation, and real-world learning," says Caroline. "We consider how the organization's work intersects with the themes we explore on our show, such as science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM)."

If you're ready to learn "How It's Math" both at ScottsMiracle-Gro and in a variety of other real world examples, check it out on PBS.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Scotts Miracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Scotts Miracle-Gro

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scotts-miracle-gro

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Scotts Miracle-Gro

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire