Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: PDMR Dealing and TR1 Notification 11-Feb-2025 / 15:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 February 2025 ZENTRA GROUP PLC ("Zentra", "the Company" or "the Group" or "ZNT") PDMR Dealing and TR1 Notification Zentra Group PLC ("ZNT" or "the Company") the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager, focused on the North of England, was informed that Jason Upton, a Director of the Company, purchased a total of 4,375,000 ordinary shares at a price of GBP0.04 per share ("Ordinary Shares") today, 11 February 2025. Following the share purchase, Jason Upton and Vanessa Martin, a person closely associated with Mr Upton, hold a combined total of 5,741,806 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 14.85% of the Company's issued share capital. Ms Martin holds 100,000 Ordinary Shares. Further details on the share purchase is included below. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jason Upton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR, Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Zentra Group Plc b) LEI 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00BLF79495 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume c) GBP0.04 4,375,000

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing Zentra Group plc shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Jason Upton City and country of registered office (if applicable) Manchester, United Kingdom 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 11 February 2025 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 11 February 2025 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of voting attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + rights held in issuer (8.A (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) + 8.B) vii 2) Resulting situation on the date 14.85% 14.85% on which threshold was crossed 5,741,806 or reached Position of previous notification (if 3.53% 3.53% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/ (Art 10 of Directive possible) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary 5,741,806 14.85% (GB00BLF79495) SUBTOTAL 8. A 5,741,806 14.85% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Number of voting rights that may be financial Expiration Exercise/ acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash financial datex Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting rights instrument Period xi settlementxii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it Namexv or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than threshold notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion London Date of completion 11 February 2025

Contacts

Zentra Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney

Finance Director

Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk Hybridan LLP Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc

Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, trading under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website.

