Vantiva Among the Top 3% of the World's Best Performing Companies in Sustainability

This fourth gold medal awarded by EcoVadis confirms Vantiva's commitment to sustainable development

Paris, France - February 11, 2025 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global leader in connectivity technologies, is proud to announce it has been awarded its fourth Gold medal by EcoVadis, adding to its previous achievements of three Gold and two Platinum medals in recent years. The company now ranks in the Top 2% of businesses within the Manufacture of Communication Equipment industry and in the Top 3% of companies across all industries globally, regardless of size, sector, or geography.

In its latest assessment, Vantiva maintained an overall score of 78/100, consistent with its previous rating. It also achieved an outstanding 91/100 in the environmental category, placing it in the top 1% of its sector. This score recognizes Vantiva's significant efforts and commitments to reducing emissions and minimizing its overall environmental impact.

EcoVadis is regarded as one of the world's most trusted business sustainability rating companies. Its network includes more than 150,000 rated businesses (up from 75,000 in 2020), spanning over 185 countries and more than 250 different industries.

"This recognition from EcoVadis reflects over 30 years of commitment to sustainability. It highlights our ongoing efforts to support our customers' initiatives and address key social and environmental challenges. More than just an award, it motivates us to keep improving and strengthening our role as a trusted partner", said Aline Bourcereau, Chief Compliance and Sustainability Officer at Vantiva.

The EcoVadis assessment, which looks at 21 ESG criteria, evaluated Vantiva in four key areas: Environmental, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The results show that Vantiva has successfully applied these sustainability standards both within the company and across its supply chain.

Vantiva's ambitions, achievements, and efforts were also recently recognized by the CDP (formally known as the Carbon Disclosure Project), a global non-profit that evaluates environmental transparency and performance. The CDP awarded Vantiva a B score for our 2024 climate disclosure, with A scores in key categories such as Governance, Environmental Context, Policies, Impact Assessment, Risk and Opportunity Identification, Scope 1 & 2 emissions, and certified Scope 3 emissions.

Vantiva: A Leader Committed to a Sustainable Future

Vantiva continues to earn top recognition for its sustainability efforts, with these latest awards adding to an impressive series of 2024 accolades. Ranked in the top 5% globally by S&P Global as of April 19, 2024, the company secured 6th place among 108 companies in the communications equipment sector. Vantiva also achieved a standout score of 77/100 in the latest EthiFinance campaign, excelling in Environment, Social, Governance, and Stakeholder Relations, and outperforming its industry benchmark in all categories.

As part of its commitment to eco-innovation, Vantiva develops next-generation devices that combine high performance with a less impactful footprint by focusing on energy efficiency and circularity. Among these advancements, the Eco-Friendly V7c Android TV Set-Top Box was recently recognized with the CSI Magazine Best Sustainability Project or Initiative award. Innovations like this exemplify the company's dedication to high-performance, environmentally responsible solutions.

Further strengthening its sustainability commitments, Vantiva is fast-tracking the achievement of its Near-Term and Long-Term Targets and its Net-Zero Targets validated for 2050 by the SBTi. Initially set for 2050, Vantiva now aims to reach full decarbonization by 2040 - ten years ahead of schedule.

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global leader in connectivity technologies. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and IoT-driven smart systems that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.

Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.

A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the company among the top 2% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.

With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company serves a diverse global customer base. The acquisition of CommScope's Home Networks business in January 2024 further bolstered the company and its ongoing commitment to innovation.

For more information, please visit vantiva.comand follow Vantiva on LinkedInand X.

