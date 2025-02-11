DOLFINES: Framework agreement with PDO

Montigny Le Bretonneux, February 11, 2025

Signature of a major framework agreement

with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO)

As part of its strategy of signing framework contracts to project large volumes of activity over several years, DOLFINES SA announces the signing of a 5-year rig inspection framework contract with PDO (Petroleum Development Oman) in Oman. This framework contract will take effect at the beginning of October 2025.

The Sultanate of Oman currently produces around 1 million barrels/day, which positions it as one of the major producers in the Middle East, alongside Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

PDO is Oman's largest producer, with nearly 700,000 barrels/day and nearly 60 rigs operated. Shell holds a 34% stake in PDO.

In the event that DOLFINES is selected for rig inspection missions under this contract, the potential annual turnover generated by this activity could be in the range of $200,000 to $500,000 over the next 5 years.

Commenting on the signing, Adrien Bourdon Feniou, Chairman and CEO of DOLFINES, said: "PDO's choice of DOLFINES for this rig inspection framework contract is a further sign of recognition of DOLFINES' expertise in the Middle East, the region where our company has historically operated. It also opens up significant prospects for collaboration with Shell, one of the major oil operators with which we have not yet had the opportunity to work in the field of rig auditing. In addition, the prospect of working with PDO, an international operator recognized for its high standards of operational excellence, opens up many possibilities for us to provide additional services, such as the HSE activities of our subsidiary Aegide International, or renewable energy services, an important diversification of PDO, thus creating a significant potential for cross-selling opportunities. »

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

