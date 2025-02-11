Regulatory News:

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL FR0012432516), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and rare metabolic disorders, today announces that it held its Combined General Meeting on February 11, 2025, at 9;00 am CET at the Mercure Lyon Centre Château Perrache Hotel, located at 12 Cours de Verdun-Rambaud Esplanade de la Gare, 69002 Lyon, France.

The number of voting rights held by shareholders present or represented was 18,380,495, representing a quorum of 34.26%.

Details on the voting results on all resolutions, the replay of the Combined General Meeting as well as the presentation that was made during the meeting, are available today on the Company's website, in the Investors Shareholder Info Annual General Meeting Documents section.

The resolutions related to the revised remuneration policy for corporate officers for 2025, as proposed by the Board of Directors, were approved.

The Board of Directors noted the non-adoption of delegations granted to the Board of Directors on financial matters. The absence of adoption of the delegation relating to the IRIS program, in accordance with the agreements made with IRIS and IPF Partners, triggers an event of default under the ORANE and IPF Partners bonds documentation, allowing each of them to request the immediate redemption of their respective bonds. The Board of Directors will proceed, with the management of the Company, to an assessment of the consequences of this non-adoption, will connect to its current creditors and will get back subsequently to the market and Poxel's shareholders.

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and rare disorders. For the treatment of MASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone) met its primary endpoint in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1). In rare diseases, development of PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is focused on the treatment of adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). TWYMEEG® (Imeglimin), Poxel's first-in-class product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, is now marketed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan by Sumitomo Pharma and Poxel expects to receive royalties and sales-based payments. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan.

