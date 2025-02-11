Ashanti Hamilton Joins Veolia North America As Workforce Development Manager for Milwaukee

The new role supports Milwaukee's Water & Wastewater Workforce Center initiative - a collaboration between Veolia North America and The Water Council

Hamilton has dedicated his career to enhancing community well-being in Milwaukee and will be charged with building strong partnerships and growing Veolia's local water workforce

Veolia North America and The Water Council are pleased to announce the addition of Ashanti Hamilton to support the Water & Wastewater Workforce Center initiative in Milwaukee. As Workforce Development Manager, Hamilton will reinforce Veolia's commitment to grow the local water workforce, increase the pool of diverse talent, and address workforce challenges in the water sector.

"Veolia has demonstrated a commitment to investing in Milwaukee and building innovative workforce development strategies. Through these efforts, we look to empower individuals with opportunities for growth and pathways to success in the water sector," said Ashanti Hamilton, Veolia North America Workforce Development Manager. "With strong partnerships, Milwaukee can be a national model for connecting underserved communities to the vast opportunities within the water sustainability field, driving both economic empowerment and environmental stewardship."

The water sector - including drinking water utilities, wastewater utilities and water technology companies - faces a shortage of thousands of qualified workers who are critical to serving our communities and businesses. The Water & Wastewater Workforce Center initiative is developing new pathways to recruit, train and hire the people who will tackle these challenges across the country. Veolia's partnership with The Water Council brings together the expertise of the country's largest water company with the innovation of a thriving water-tech hub.

Experienced background in Milwaukee communities

In his new role, Hamilton will provide seasoned direction and hands-on experience to connect underserved communities with a range of opportunities, as he develops a vision for Milwaukee that can serve as a model for other regions. A strategic leader with a strong commitment to improving health, educational, and economic disparities, Hamilton has dedicated his career to enhancing community well-being in Milwaukee.

Most recently, Hamilton served as the Director of the Office of Community Wellness & Safety with the City of Milwaukee, where he developed and implemented community violence intervention strategies and managed strategic partnerships to address root causes of violence and promote wellness. His extensive experience includes nearly two decades as Alderman for Milwaukee's First District, during which he served as President of the Common Council from 2016 to 2020. In these roles, he oversaw billion-dollar budgets, led citywide anti-poverty initiatives, and negotiated major development projects.

Hamilton's background in education as a former English teacher in Milwaukee Public Schools, coupled with his legal education from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University, provides him with a unique perspective on community needs and policy implementation.

"Ashanti Hamilton's diverse experience and deep understanding of Milwaukee's communities make him an ideal addition to our team," said Anna Wildeman, Senior Vice President of Stakeholder Affairs at Veolia North America. "His expertise in policy, community engagement, and strategic leadership will be crucial in building a strong water workforce in Milwaukee and across the country."

Veolia recently hosted a Workforce Development Summit in Paramus, N.J., bringing together a wide range of Veolia's water workforce talent. The Summit focused on best practices and building a strategy to deploy a robust national workforce development program that can be tailored to the needs of the individual communities in which Veolia works. This effort is an integral part of Veolia's GreenUp program, which accelerates the deployment of concrete solutions to the world's ecological transformation, and invests massively in technological and social innovation.

Milwaukee water industry draws national resources

The Water & Wastewater Workforce Center initiative, a collaboration between Veolia and The Water Council, aims to tackle critical issues facing the water industry, including training and education, outreach, diversity and inclusion, upskilling, and other workforce barriers. Despite offering a steady supply of family-supporting jobs, the water sector faces challenges with an aging workforce and difficulties in attracting, training and retaining new workers.

The collaboration extends to research, translation and technology development, focusing on innovative approaches for sludge management, biosolids, energy capture from waste streams, and enhanced efficiencies in water treatment and energy management.

Veolia, as a contract partner with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD), operates and maintains one of the nation's largest wastewater partnerships, serving over 1 million people in 29 municipalities.

ABOUT VEOLIA NORTH AMERICA

A subsidiary of Veolia group, Veolia North America (VNA) is the top-ranked environmental company in the United States for three consecutive years, and the country's largest private water operator and technology provider as well as hazardous waste and pollution treatment leader. It offers a full spectrum of water, waste, and energy management services, including water and wastewater treatment, commercial and hazardous waste collection and disposal, energy consulting and resource recovery. VNA helps commercial, industrial, healthcare, higher education, and municipality customers throughout North America. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., Veolia North America has more than 10,000 employees working at more than 350 locations across the continent.

www.veolianorthamerica.com

ABOUT THE WATER COUNCIL

The Water Council (TWC) is a global hub dedicated to solving critical water challenges by driving innovation in freshwater technology and advancing water stewardship. Built on more than a century of innovation, TWC has coalesced one of the most concentrated and mature water technology clusters in the world from its headquarters at the Global Water Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. Recognizing the need for smarter and more sustainable use of water worldwide, TWC also promotes water stewardship as a natural complement to water innovation in the effort to preserve freshwater resources in the Midwest and around the world. Today, The Water Council has established itself as a global leader in the water industry and one of America's premier economic development clusters as recognized by government agencies, Brookings and the Harvard Business School.

CONTACT

VEOLIA NORTH AMERICA

Andi Kneeland

Manager, Communications & Community Outreach

andi.kneeland@veolia.com

(414) 232-9230





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Veolia North America on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Veolia North America

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/veolia-north-america

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Veolia North America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire