

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Veolia Environnement SA (VE), a French utilities company, on Thursday reported a decline in revenue for the first half.



For the six-month period to June 30, the firm registered a net profit of EUR 657 million, higher than EUR 651 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share moved down to EUR 0.80 from the prior year's EUR 0.81 per share.



Pre-tax income moved up to EUR 1.199 billion from EUR 1.145 billion a year ago. Operating income after share of net income of equity-accounted entities stood at EUR 1.667 billion as against EUR 1.558 billion in 2024.



Revenue was EUR 22.048 billion, down from EUR 22.141 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Veolia has reaffirmed its guidance. The company still anticipates current net income Group share growth of around 9%. This excludes the impact of the Suez purchase price allocation.



The Group still anticipates annual dividend growth in line with current earnings per share Group share growth. This excludes the impact of the Suez purchase price allocation.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News