Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its exhibition plan for embedded world 2025. The latest Lattice technology will be on full display throughout the tradeshow with expert-led conference sessions, in addition to a demo-filled booth display focused on Edge AI, connectivity, video, and security. Joined by a strong lineup of innovation partners, Lattice will showcase its latest advancements in FPGA solutions that enable engineers to innovate and accelerate their designs for Automotive, Industrial, and Security applications at the Edge.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor What When: Lattice Booth and Demo Showcase: March 11 13, Hall 4, Booth #528 Conference Sessions Mar 11 at 2:15 2:45 p.m. GMT+1 Session 6.1 (MIPI for Embedded Vision): "Machine Vision Processing of Event based Sensor with MIPI Interface on FPGAs" Mar 12 at 11 11:30 a.m. GMT+1 Session 1.13 (Cellular IoT): "Green FPGA: The Role of FPGA in Waveform Agnostics Radio Unit (RU) for 5G and 6G Applications" Mar 12 at 3 3:30 p.m. GMT+1 Session 7.6 (Smart Sensing Based on Edge AI): Sensor Hub for Near-Sensor Low-latency Data Fusion in AI System

Where: embedded world 2025, Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, Nuremberg, Germany



The embedded world Exhibition and Conference in Nuremberg, Germany is the global platform for the embedded community to exchange information and discover the latest trends, products, and technologies.

Supporting Resources

To schedule a meeting with Lattice at embedded world 2025, please contact latticeevents@latticesemi.com

For more information about Lattice, visit https://www.latticesemi.com

For more information about and to register for the conference, visit https://www.embedded-world.de/en

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

