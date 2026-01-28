Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its exhibition plan for the upcoming FPGA-forum 2026 taking place February 11 12, 2026 in Trondheim, Norway.

As part of the event, Lattice Corporate Vice President of Software Solutions and Applications Engineering Eleena Ong will deliver a keynote presentation exploring how rapidly maturing AI technologies can turn FPGA platforms into innovation canvases for a much broader range of developers, sparking new application possibilities. Lattice will also deliver a technical presentation and host a demo showcase focused on how its low power FPGA solutions are advancing connectivity and edge AI applications.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor What When (GMT+1): Lattice Demo Showcase (Table #3), Feb 11-12 Keynote Feb. 11, 9:30 a.m. "Unlocking the Next Wave of FPGA Innovators with Generative and Agentic AI" Technical Presentation Feb. 12, 10 a.m. "Smaller. Cooler. Smarter: Lattice FPGAs' Path to Uncompromised Low Power"

Where: Royal Garden Hotel, Trondheim, Norway



FPGA-forum is an annual event where FPGA designers, project managers, technical managers, researchers, final year students, and vendors gather for a two-day focus on FPGA tools and technology from the leading industry vendors.

Supporting Resources

For more information about Lattice, please visit https://www.latticesemi.com.

For more information about the conference, visit FPGA Forum.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word "partner" does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260128578102/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com