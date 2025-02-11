WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teradata Corp. (TDC):Earnings: $25 million in Q4 vs. -$7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.26 in Q4 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $52 million or $0.53 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.43 per share Revenue: $409 million in Q4 vs. $457 million in the same period last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 to $0.59Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX