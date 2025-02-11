Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
US-Biotech-Firma sorgt für Furore - steckt hier die Zukunft der Krebsheilung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14L9W | ISIN: US05501U1060 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AZA
Tradegate
10.02.25
16:08 Uhr
1,770 Euro
-0,030
-1,67 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
AZUL SA PFD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AZUL SA PFD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6601,77011.02.
1,6701,76011.02.
ACCESS Newswire
11.02.2025 22:38 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Holland Enters Partnership To Renovate the Gralha Azul Experimental Farm in Brazil

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2025 / New Holland, a CNH brand, and the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR) in Brazil, have entered a partnership to modernize and renovate the Gralha Azul Experimental Farm (FEGA), a unit that provides teaching and research support for undergraduate and graduate courses related to agriculture, especially Veterinary Medicine and Agronomy.

Six new tractors will be made available to support the activities of these courses and the Veterinary School Clinic. The partnership will also enable the opportunity to open an internship program for students.

"With this partnership, we also want to strengthen ties with the academic community, through one of the biggest universities in the country, by revitalizing the machinery park with new technologies and providing technical support to help in the training of future professionals in agriculture", says Eduardo Kerbauy, vice president of New Holland for Latin America.

"The signing of this agreement with New Holland is a historic milestone not only for PUCPR, and for the future of education, research and innovation in the agro-industrial sector. It is the materialization of a shared commitment to academic excellence, technological advancement and sustainable development of Brazilian agriculture ", says Brother Rogério Mateucci, dean of PUCPR.

Dean of PUCPR, Brother Rogério Renato Mateucci, and the VP of New Holland for Latin America, Eduardo Kerbauy

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.