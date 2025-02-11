New Holland Enters Partnership To Renovate the Gralha Azul Experimental Farm in Brazil

New Holland, a CNH brand, and the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR) in Brazil, have entered a partnership to modernize and renovate the Gralha Azul Experimental Farm (FEGA), a unit that provides teaching and research support for undergraduate and graduate courses related to agriculture, especially Veterinary Medicine and Agronomy.

Six new tractors will be made available to support the activities of these courses and the Veterinary School Clinic. The partnership will also enable the opportunity to open an internship program for students.

"With this partnership, we also want to strengthen ties with the academic community, through one of the biggest universities in the country, by revitalizing the machinery park with new technologies and providing technical support to help in the training of future professionals in agriculture", says Eduardo Kerbauy, vice president of New Holland for Latin America.

"The signing of this agreement with New Holland is a historic milestone not only for PUCPR, and for the future of education, research and innovation in the agro-industrial sector. It is the materialization of a shared commitment to academic excellence, technological advancement and sustainable development of Brazilian agriculture ", says Brother Rogério Mateucci, dean of PUCPR.

Dean of PUCPR, Brother Rogério Renato Mateucci, and the VP of New Holland for Latin America, Eduardo Kerbauy

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire