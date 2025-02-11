WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled $385.6 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $369.9 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $349.4 million or $0.59 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $1.385 billion from $1.266 billion last year.Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $385.6 Mln. vs. $369.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $1.385 Bln vs. $1.266 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX