The pharmaceutical and technology giant Merck is engaged in advanced negotiations for a potential acquisition of US-based cancer specialist SpringWorks Therapeutics, triggering significant market reactions. The news sparked a remarkable surge in SpringWorks' stock price, which jumped more than 34 percent to reach $54.00, while Merck's shares experienced notable volatility throughout the trading session. The German company has confirmed the ongoing discussions but emphasizes that no legally binding agreements have been reached yet, with the transaction's completion subject to various critical conditions.

Trading Performance Analysis

Merck's stock currently trades significantly below its 52-week high of €177.00, showing signs of approaching its yearly low. Recent trading activity has seen the stock fluctuate between €133.90 and €134.50, with over 24,000 shares changing hands. The company's latest quarterly results demonstrated positive momentum, with revenue reaching €5.27 billion and earnings per share improving to €1.86, up from €1.70 in the previous year.

