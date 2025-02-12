







TOKYO, Feb 12, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has completed delivery of the 24th and final trainset of the 7000-Series Automated Guideway Transit (AGT)(Note1) system to Hiroshima Rapid Transit Co., Ltd. The 24th trainset has started commercial operation on the company's Astram Line since February 4, playing a key role in regional public transportation in Hiroshima, an international city of peace.The 7000-Series AGT systems for the Astram Line were ordered in 2020 as a successor to the rolling stock manufactured by other companies that have been in operation since the opening of the line in 1994.(Note2) MHI has now delivered a total of 24 trainsets (144 cars). With this final delivery, all vehicles operating on the line will be of MHI manufacture.The 7000-Series AGT has an aluminum structure that makes it lightweight, highly durable, and recyclable, and has been designed with free space and other features to enhance passenger convenience. The 7000-Series is the culmination of efforts among those involved in the project to support sustainable development in the region through "local production and operation," in which vehicles manufactured at MHI's Mihara Machinery Works in Hiroshima Prefecture are operated locally in the city of Hiroshima.Going forward, building on the completed delivery of the 7000-Series AGT systems, MHI Group will continue to supply, both in Japan and overseas, AGT systems with excellent design, economic efficiency, and clean operation free of CO2 emissions, aiming to support economic development around the world, respond to and provide solutions for regional issues such as improvement of transportation convenience, and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral world. Further, MHI Group will continue to be a reliable partner providing outstanding solutions.1Automated Guideway Transit (AGT) is an electric power-driven, fully automated transportation system used around the world to move people between airport terminals and to nearby facilities. The rubber-tired carriages provide a smooth ride with low noise.2For more information on the 2020 follow-up order, see the following press release.https://www.mhi.com/news/200910.htmlAbout Hiroshima Rapid TransitHiroshima Rapid Transit is an AGT operating company established in 1987 with investment from the city of Hiroshima and other organizations. The Astram Line operated by the company connects Hondori Station in the center of Hiroshima to Koiki-koen-mae Station in Seifu Shinto, an urban hub northwest of the city. The system covers a total distance of 18.4 km, making it the longest AGT line in Japan. The chrome yellow color of the carriages signifies the attributes of "peace, generosity, and idealism," and is immediately recognizable to users as the public transportation system in Hiroshima, international city of peace.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.