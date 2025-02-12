IMPORTANT NOTICE In accordance with Articles L. 433-4 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code and 237-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulation, in the event that, following the Offer, the number of shares of Exclusive Networks not tendered to the Offer by the minority shareholders of Exclusive Networks (excluding treasury shares held by Exclusive Networks) does not represent more than 10% of the share capital and voting rights of Exclusive Networks, Etna French Bidco intends to request to the AMF, at the latest within three (3) months following the Offer, to implement a squeeze-out procedure for the shares of Exclusive Networks not tendered to the Offer (excluding treasury shares held by Exclusive Networks) to be transferred to Etna French Bidco in exchange for compensation per share equal to the Offer price per Exclusive Network share, net of all costs. This Press Release was prepared for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public. The distribution of this Press Release, the Offer, and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not addressed to individuals subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and cannot be accepted from a country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. This Press Release is not intended for distribution in those countries. Consequently, individuals in possession of this Press Release are required to inquire about any local restrictions that may apply and comply with them. Exclusive Networks disclaims any responsibility for any potential violation of these restrictions by any individual. For more information, please refer to section 2.15 (Offer restrictions outside of France) of the Response Document.