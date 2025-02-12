



RABAT, Kingdom of Morocco, Feb 12, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), announced today that it has won a major order in Morocco to supply two M701JAC gas turbines and auxiliary equipment for the Al Wahda Open Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plant owned and operated by The National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE).The Al Wahda Power Plant, located near Al Wahda Dam in the Province of Ouazzane in the north of Morocco, will play a crucial role in stabilizing the Moroccan national grid. This peaker power plant will integrate with the country's growing renewable energy resources, providing rapid response to grid fluctuations and ensuring continuous, reliable power supply. Once operational, the plant's two gas turbines will generate a combined 990 MW, representing nearly 7% of Morocco's national grid capacity.The agreement was signed in Rabat at ONEE's Headquarters, in the presence of ONEE CEO Mr. Tarik Hamane and a senior delegation from Mitsubishi Power attended by Mitsubishi Power EMEA President and CEO Javier Cavada and MENA President Khalid Salem alongside a senior delegation from the project's consortium partner, China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (CEEC).Mitsubishi Power's state-of-the-art M701JAC gas turbines, which are capable of co-firing hydrogen with natural gas, with industry-leading reliability and high efficiency rate, will support Morocco's long-term sustainability objectives by offering flexibility for future decarbonization.In addition, the Al Wahda Power Plant will play a pivotal role in stabilizing Morocco's national grid as the country continues to increase its share of renewable energy year by year. The plant is designed to operate with maximum availability, providing continuous power output to meet the country's growing energy demands and contributing to goal of reaching more than 52% renewable energy in the electricity mix by 2030. Mitsubishi Power's advanced gas turbines, which can handle rapid load variations and frequent start-ups and shutdowns, will ensure grid reliability without compromising the integrity of the equipment. This capability is vital as Morocco eyes additional integration for more intermittent renewable energy sources into its energy mix, further supporting the country's long-term energy strategy and sustainability goals.The Al Wahda Power Plant is expected to begin operation in 2027.In addition, Mitsubishi Power signed a long-term service agreement with ONEE for the provision of parts, repairs and services, to ensure high availability and sustained reliability of the equipment.Mr. Tarik Hamane, Chairman of The National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE), said: "The Al Wahda Power Plant is a vital step in our energy strategy and through our partnership with Mitsubishi Power, we are pleased to harness the efficiencies and benefits of the company's gas turbine technology to drive operational excellence and sustainability. We are happy to partner with Mitsubishi Power on this project, as their cutting-edge technology will ensure that we meet our growing energy demands while integrating more renewable energy into the grid."Mr. Lyu Zexiang, President of China Energy International Group Corporation Limited (CEIG), a subsidiary of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (CEEC), commented: "We are excited to partner with Mitsubishi Power for the Al Wahda Power Plant, a landmark project. By utilizing cutting-edge technology, we are confident that the plant will deliver reliable and efficient power, establishing new benchmarks in both operational excellence and sustainability. Together, we are committed to delivering a power plant that will serve as a cornerstone for Morocco's energy future, ensuring stable and reliable electricity for years to come."Javier Cavada, President and CEO, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Mitsubishi Power, commented: "We are proud to partner with The National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) and CEEC on this milestone project that underscores our commitment to advancing the Kingdom of Morocco's energy infrastructure. As the country continues its bold journey towards increasing the share of renewable energy in its grid, the Al Wahda Power Plant will serve as a cornerstone in ensuring grid stability and reliable power generation. Our state-of-the-art M701JAC gas turbines, renowned for their efficiency and durability, will deliver continuous, dependable power even under the most demanding conditions, adapting seamlessly to the dynamic needs of the grid. This collaboration not only reinforces our dedication to delivering cutting-edge, hydrogen-ready solutions but also marks a significant step forward in supporting Morocco's broader vision for a sustainable, resilient energy future. We are excited to continue accelerating our ability to deliver clean, reliable and efficient power generation solutions that support our customers in powering the lives of communities in Morocco and across the region."The Al Wahda Power Project marks a significant milestone in Morocco's energy journey and reinforces Mitsubishi Power's dedication to advancing clean, efficient power generation across the MENA region.Source: Mitsubishi Power