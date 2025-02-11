Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.: Allison Transmission Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Record fourth quarter net sales of $796 million, leading to all-time high full year net sales of $3.2 billion

Record full year diluted EPS of $8.31, up 12% year over year

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) today reported all-time high full year net sales of $3.2 billion, increasing 6 percent from 2023. Diluted EPS for the year increased 12 percent year over year to a record $8.31.

David S. Graziosi, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Allison Transmission commented, "Closing out the year, unprecedented demand for Class 8 vocational vehicles persisted in the fourth quarter of 2024, leading to record full year net sales of $1.8 billion in our North America On-Highway end market. Driven by the realization of our growth initiatives, we achieved decade-high full year net sales in our Defense end market and all-time high full year net sales in our Outside North America On-Highway end market."

Graziosi continued, "In addition to notable top-line performance across multiple end markets, Allison's full year earnings per share increased 12 percent from 2023 to a company record diluted EPS of $8.31. In 2024, we returned cash to shareholders by increasing our quarterly dividend for the fifth consecutive year while repurchasing over $250 million of our common stock, representing over 3 percent of outstanding shares, and paying down $101 million of existing term loan debt. At the midpoint, we are guiding to another record revenue year for 2025 driven by price increases on certain products, increased demand for Tracked vehicle applications and robust North America vocational demand."

Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Net sales for the year were $3,225 million. Year over year results were led by:

A $223 million increase in net sales in the North America On-Highway end market principally driven by strength in demand for Class 8 vocational and medium-duty trucks and price increases on certain products

A 28 percent increase in net sales in the Defense end market principally driven by increased demand for Tracked vehicle applications

A $16 million increase in net sales in the Outside North America On-Highway end market principally driven by higher demand in Asia and price increases on certain products, partially offset by lower demand in Europe

Net income for the year was $731 million. Diluted EPS for the year was $8.31. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the year was $1,165 million. Net cash provided by operating activities for the year was $801 million. Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the year was $658 million.

Net sales for the quarter were $796 million. Year over year results were led by:

A 10 percent increase in net sales in the North America On-Highway end market principally driven by strength in demand for Class 8 vocational vehicles and price increases on certain products

A 5 percent increase in net sales in the Service Parts, Support Equipment and Other end market principally driven by price increases on certain products

An 8 percent increase in net sales in the Defense end market principally driven by increased demand for Tracked vehicle applications

Net income for the quarter was $175 million. Diluted EPS for the quarter was $2.01. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $270 million. Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $211 million. Adjusted free cash flow for the quarter was $136 million.

Full Year and Fourth Quarter Net Sales by End Market

End Market 2024 Net Sales ($M) Year over Year Variance ($M) Q4 2024 Net Sales ($M) Year over Year Variance ($M) North America On-Highway $1,752 $223 $419 $39 North America Off-Highway $8 ($55) $2 ($3) Defense $212 $46 $68 $5 Outside North America On-Highway $493 $16 $124 ($4) Outside North America Off-Highway $97 ($7) $14 ($24) Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other $663 ($33) $169 $8 Total Net Sales $3,225 $190 $796 $21

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Gross profit for the quarter was $373 million, an increase of $2 million from $371 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in gross profit was principally driven by price increases on certain products, partially offset by higher manufacturing expense.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter were $84 million, a decrease of $8 million from $92 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was principally driven by lower intangible amortization expense.

Engineering - research and development expenses for the quarter were $54 million, flat from the same period in 2023.

Net income for the quarter was $175 million, an increase of $5 million from $170 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was principally driven by lower selling, general and administrative expenses, lower interest expense, net and higher gross profit, partially offset by unfavorable foreign exchange.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $211 million, a decrease of $27 million from $238 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was principally driven by higher operating working capital funding requirements and higher cash income taxes.

Fourth Quarter Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $270 million, a decrease of $7 million from $277 million for the same period in 2023.

Adjusted free cash flow for the quarter was $136 million, a decrease of $50 million from $186 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was driven by lower net cash provided by operating activities and higher capital expenditures.

Full Year 2025 Guidance

Allison expects 2025 net sales in the range of $3,200 to $3,300 million, net income in the range of $735 to $785 million, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1,170 to $1,230 million, net cash provided by operating activities in the range of $800 to $860 million, capital expenditures in the range of $165 to $175 million, and adjusted free cash flow in the range of $635 to $685 million.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway vehicles (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining, construction and agriculture) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit https://allisontransmission.com.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for Full Year Guidance

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, dollars in millions, except per share data)























Three months ended December 31,



Years ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















Net sales

$ 796

$ 775

$ 3,225

$ 3,035 Cost of sales

423

404

1,696

1,565 Gross profit

373

371

1,529

1,470 Selling, general and administrative

84

92

337

357 Engineering - research and development

54

54

200

194 Operating income

235

225

992

919 Interest expense, net

(21)

(24)

(89)

(107) Other (expense) income, net

(4)

5

(6)

15 Income before income taxes

210

206

897

827 Income tax expense

(35)

(36)

(166)

(154) Net income

$ 175

$ 170

$ 731

$ 673 Basic earnings per share attributable to common stockholders

$ 2.03

$ 1.91

$ 8.40

$ 7.48 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders

$ 2.01

$ 1.91

$ 8.31

$ 7.40





















Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, dollars in millions)





























December 31,

December 31,











2024

2023

ASSETS















Current Assets















Cash and cash equivalents





$ 781

$ 555

Accounts receivable, net





360

356

Inventories







315

276

Other current assets





82

63

Total Current Assets





1,538

1,250



















Property, plant and equipment, net



803

774

Intangible assets, net





822

833

Goodwill







2,075

2,076

Other non-current assets





98

92

TOTAL ASSETS







$ 5,336

$ 5,025



















LIABILITIES















Current Liabilities













Accounts payable





$ 212

$ 210

Product warranty liability





31

32

Current portion of long-term debt



5

6

Deferred revenue





41

41

Other current liabilities





217

212

Total Current Liabilities





506

501



















Product warranty liability





36

27

Deferred revenue





95

89

Long-term debt







2,395

2,497

Deferred income taxes





501

519

Other non-current liabilities





152

159

TOTAL LIABILITIES





3,685

3,792



















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





1,651

1,233

TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



$ 5,336

$ 5,025





















Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, dollars in millions)











































Three months ended December 31,



Years ended December 31,













2024

2023

2024

2023





























Net cash provided by operating activities





$ 211

$ 238

$ 801

$ 784





























Net cash used for investing activities (a)





(77)

(58)

(147)

(129)





























Net cash used for financing activities





(140)

(127)

(427)

(332)





























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash





(1)

1

(1)

-





























Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(7)

54

226

323





























Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



788

501

555

232

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period





$ 781

$ 555

$ 781

$ 555

Supplemental disclosures:























Income taxes paid







$ (40)

$ (30)

$ (190)

$ (194)

Interest paid







$ (33)

$ (36)

$ (124)

$ (131)

Interest received from interest rate swaps



$ 2

$ 4

$ 12

$ 12





























(a) Additions of long-lived assets









$ (75)

$ (52)

$ (143)

$ (125)





























Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, dollars in millions)





































Three months ended

Years ended











December 31,

December 31,











2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income (GAAP)







$ 175

$ 170

$ 731

$ 673 plus:





















Income tax expense





35

36

166

154 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment



29

28

111

109 Interest expense, net





21

24

89

107 Amortization of intangible assets





2

12

10

45 Stock-based compensation expense (a)



6

5

26

22 UAW Local 933 contract signing incentives (b)



-

-

14

- Unrealized loss on marketable securities (c)



1

2

9

1 Pension plan settlement loss (d)





-

-

4

- Technology-related investments loss (gain) (e)



1

-

2

(3) Other (f)







-

-

3

- Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)







$ 270

$ 277

$ 1,165

$ 1,108 Net sales (GAAP)







$ 796

$ 775

$ 3,225

$ 3,035 Net income as a percent of Net sales (GAAP)



22.0 %

21.9 %

22.7 %

22.2 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Net sales (Non-GAAP)



33.9 %

35.7 %

36.1 %

36.5 %

























Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)



$ 211

$ 238

$ 801

$ 784 Deductions to reconcile to Adjusted free cash flow:

















Additions of long-lived assets





(75)

(52)

(143)

(125) Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)





$ 136

$ 186

$ 658

$ 659



























(a) Represents stock-based compensation expense (recorded in Cost of sales, Selling, general and administrative, and Engineering - research and development). (b) Represents non-recurring incentives (recorded in Cost of sales, Selling, general and administrative, and Engineering - research and development) to eligible employees as a result of International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America ("UAW") Local 933 represented employees ratifying a four-year collective bargaining agreement effective through November 2027. (c) Represents losses (recorded in Other (expense) income, net) related to an investment in the common stock of Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Co. Ltd. (d) Represents a non-cash settlement charge (recorded in Other (expense) income, net) for a pro rata portion of previously unrecognized pension plan actuarial net losses associated with the pension risk transfer of a portion of our salaried defined benefit pension plan obligations to a third-party insurance company. (e) Represents losses (gains) (recorded in Other (expense) income, net) related to investments in co-development agreements to expand our position in propulsion solution technologies. (f) Represents other adjustments as defined by the Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of March 29, 2019 as amended.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for Full Year Guidance (Unaudited, dollars in millions)

















Guidance





Year Ending December 31, 2025





Low

High Net income (GAAP)

$ 735

$ 785 plus:



















Income tax expense

185

195 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

123

123 Interest expense, net

91

91 Amortization of intangible assets

7

7 Stock-based compensation expense (a)

29

29























Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)



$ 1,170

$ 1,230











Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)



$ 800

$ 860 Deductions to reconcile to Adjusted free cash flow:









Additions of long-lived assets



$ (165)

$ (175) Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)



$ 635

$ 685

























(a) Represents stock-based compensation expense (recorded in Cost of sales, Selling, general and administrative, and Engineering - research and development).

